CHIPPEWA FALLS — It’s quiet.
The few birds and insects that have braved the cold chirp and buzz in the trees. There’s the faint sound of country music playing in the distance. But for the most part, the air at Casper Park’s baseball diamond is still.
It’s not usually like this. Come to this park on a Friday night in any other year, and you’d hear the ping of a ball shooting off a bat. The rattling of a fence. The sizzle of a hot dog on the grill.
But on this night, the only familiar sound is a hum. At 8 p.m., with the sun hiding behind the horizon, the stadium lights slowly flicker on, shining bright on an empty field. Across the park, the lights on two softball fields join them.
For 20 minutes or so, the lights stay that way. The scoreline on the scoreboard reads 2020. An homage to the class of student-athletes who may not get to lace up their cleats and run onto this field this spring.
Other fields just like it are the same way across the country. Schools nationwide have turned on the lights at their athletic facilities for 20 minutes at a time to honor the Class of 2020, which may have unknowingly already played its final high school game.
This is the new normal in the coronavirus pandemic. But fields lighting up across the state perhaps provide a glimmer of hope as time runs out to get a season in.
A decision one way or the other is likely near. With Wisconsin high schools now closed for the remainder of the academic year, all eyes will be on the WIAA’s Board of Control meeting on Tuesday. The organization said it will review its options for the remainder of the spring sports season — which has not even started — and summertime regulations.
The lighting ceremonies, known nationwide as the Be the Light movement, have been going on for weeks now. But with a decision potentially looming, this one felt different.
“We were hopeful the first time in early April,” Chippewa Falls activities director Mike Thompson said shortly before the lights blazed to life on Friday. “There’s still a little bit of hope, but there’s a little bit less right now.”
But even a little bit of hope is something to talk about. So members of the Chippewa Falls community joined in the nationwide movement, with the baseball and softball coaches from both Chi-Hi and McDonell teaming up to power on the lights and send a bit of positivity into the night.
There’s little else anybody can do right now.
“My hope is that they know we’re thinking of them, and trying to do something for them — as much as turning on some lights for 20 minutes can do,” Thompson said. “Our thoughts are with the kids.”
It’s appreciated, said Eau Claire North senior softball player Annika Olson.
“This virus is affecting all of us, but it’s nice to know the community is supporting the seniors,” she said. “We may not be getting our season at the moment but it’s nice to get recognized.”
...
Some, like Olson, are still holding out some hope. But for many of the seniors, the time spent waiting has slowly helped them come to terms with what might come to pass.
Student-athletes all across the area, state and country are going through the same thing. Whether they gave everything they had to their sport or were simply playing for fun, each one has a story.
Take the seniors on the Eau Claire North baseball team, for instance. The Huskies won a state championship last season. If no games are played this spring, their last outing in a Huskies uniform ended in celebration.
“For me personally, I’ve kind of come to peace with it,” North senior Joe Feck said. “Our last game was a state championship, and everyone wants to go out on top like that. It sucks that we can’t defend it, but the guys I really feel bad for are the ones that never got a shot at it, and never will.”
Compare that to others that are looking to get their chance to shine as seniors.
The Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team made it to the state tournament last spring. After the graduation of the group’s top two players, this year’s team was hopeful to get a shot to guide the squad back to Madison with a new-look lineup card.
Now, some are feeling they won’t get the chance to try.
“Now that school is out for the year, I definitely feel like we won’t have a season,” Memorial senior golfer Will Sherry said. “It’s really a bummer, I was excited to see what the team would do this year, especially after having a solid season last year. We all put in a lot of work in getting prepared for this season and it’s a bummer knowing we most likely won’t have one.”
...
The logistics of cobbling together some sort of a spring sports season would be tricky. There’s a lot that would need to be taken into consideration, and plenty of pitfalls to avoid.
Six WIAA-sanctioned sports are on hold at the moment. Baseball, softball, track and field, girls soccer, boys tennis and boys golf are all waiting on the sidelines. Each brings its own nuance to the table when it comes to safely running an event.
Track and field meets, especially those in which a large number of schools are in attendance, are often densely-packed. Baseball and softball teams are in close quarters in the dugout. Soccer can involve a lot of physical contact.
Golfers are in a unique situation. There’s plenty of room for social distancing on the golf course, and with courses statewide re-opening this Friday, there’s an opportunity to play. Just not in a team setting.
“It might be a little weird right away, just knowing that I should be out there with the boys,” Sherry said, “but it will definitely be nice to just get back out on the course.”
At the end of the day, health and safety need to come before anything else. The student-athletes aren’t ignorant of that.
“We’re going to keep doing the things that we’ve been asking the kids and coaches to do,” Thompson said. “We’ll let the WIAA make the decision about the spring, and that’s about all we can do. It’s so far out of our control that it can be frustrating, but it’s all about the bigger picture right now.”
...
As the clock strikes 8:20 p.m., the lights at the Casper Park baseball diamond go dark.
Off in the distance, the softball fields stay lit. A minute passes. And another. And two more. Finally, one set of lights fades away. Two minutes later, the park goes completely dark.
The lights stayed on a little longer than expected. But maybe that’s not really an issue. After all, an extra few minutes hardly make a dent in the hours the seniors devoted to getting a chance to play on those diamonds.
“You work for three years, build so many relationships with your teammates and look forward to playing one last time,” Olson said. “I’d like to remain hopeful for a season to come.”
And so they continue to hope. Right now, it’s their only option.