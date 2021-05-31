EAU CLAIRE — It may be one of the state’s longest-running Memorial Day parades, but it felt like a new experience Monday for many of the folks who attended the annual event in downtown Eau Claire.
After a year off for the city’s traditional Memorial Day parade — and most other large gatherings — because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said at least 1,000 area residents turned out Monday to pay tribute to the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
For Ron “Duff” Martin, chief organizer of the event for the past two decades as chairman of the Eau Claire Patriotic Council, the crowds lining the Lake Street bridge and First Avenue were a welcome sight and a sign of brighter times ahead.
“It was awesome to see so many people,” Martin said. “I think people just wanted to get out and they were eager to show their support.”
While the parade didn’t get final approval from the City Council until May after the recent relaxing of health recommendations from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Martin said he was thrilled so many people felt comfortable enough to attend the parade.
Debby and David Gratz of Eau Claire pedaled their recumbent bicycles into position to serve as front row seats for the parade, with Debby looking festive with a bright yellow feather boa flapping in the wind from a pole mounted on the back.
It was the first large event the couple have attended since the beginning of the pandemic in spring 2020. They said they felt comfortable being in a large crowd because they are vaccinated and it was an outdoor event.
“It’s good to get out and have some sense of normality,” David Gratz said, adding that they wanted to pay tribute to veterans, including uncles, cousins, a brother-in-law and son-in-law who served.
Among the few things missing from a typical Memorial Day parade were local middle school bands and participants tossing candy to children lining the route, both eliminated as pandemic safety precautions.
For the marching bands from Memorial and North high schools, it was the first chance to publicly strut their stuff after a year of virtual instruction.
“It’s good to do something normal. It just felt right to be out again,” said North band director Scott Hensiak, who estimated that both schools attracted 50 to 60 volunteers to march in the parade.
Though the marchers only had the opportunity to practice together twice before the parade, Hensiak said, “I thought they sounded good.”
The crowd appeared to agree, cheering heartily for the bands as well as representatives of community veterans groups as they made their way along the parade route. Many children waved small American flags on a picture-perfect sunny morning with temperatures in the 60s.
North freshman trombone player Ryan Petersen said it was his first chance to march after the parade was rained out when he was in seventh grade and then canceled last year because of the pandemic.
“It was nice to see a lot people, although it was a little weird to see their faces again because it’s our first event without masks,” Petersen said.
Memorial clarinet player Christopher Velazquez, who graduated last week, said it was the first time the band got to march all year.
“It was really nice to be outside and finally march,” Velazquez said, noting that he believes most of his band mates are vaccinated.
With no band invited to participate in the remembrance ceremony at Owen Park band shell after the parade as a health precaution, Memorial junior Ian Johnson kicked off the event with a stirring solo saxophone rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
In remarks at a ceremony scaled down to limit the time people would be gathered in close proximity to each other, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, said honoring fallen heroes on Memorial Day seemed like the appropriate time for community members to resume gathering.
“I couldn’t think of a more important or solemn occasion for all of us to start coming together again after this God-awful year,” Kind said.
Carol Craig of Eau Claire carried a sign reading “Father WWII, Brother Vietnam” to pay tribute to her father, a World War II veteran, and brother, David Mathews, who died after serving in Vietnam.
“We live in a world full of contentious views right now, and I hope this is something that can bring people together for a common cause,” Craig said. “Ultimately, war is for the pursuit of peace and through the service of our veterans we’re working toward that goal.”