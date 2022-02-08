CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Community Foundation of Chippewa County announced it has awarded 37 grants that totaled $98,843.
The "Community Needs Grants" ranged from $300 to $10,000.
"Grants support projects in the areas of arts and culture, community development, education, environment and animal welfare, and health and human services," the organization's press release states. "The Chippewa Falls Police Department received a grant to support the purchase of an advanced drone and the training and resources needed to safely operate it."
“The ability of a drone to scan a large area overhead adds a new capability for police and fire,” said Police Chief Matthew Kelm.
Also receiving a grant was the Cornell School District to purchase 98 books for 2nd Grade teacher Chelsea Steinmetz’s classroom library.
Grant recipients ranged from the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley and the Chippewa Falls YMCA to the D.R. Moon Library in Stanley to the Feed My People Food Bank and Hope Gospel Mission - Programs for the Homeless and the Open Door Clinic in Chippewa Falls.
The Foundation professionally manages more than $28 million in assets and is the trusted steward of over 246 funds created by individuals, families, organizations, and businesses for charitable investment in our communities. Annually, grants and disbursements are based on a portion of investment earnings from endowment funds and other gifts received. In addition to the awards from our Community Needs competitive grant process, the Response-Recovery-Rebuild Fund and the Northwestern Bank School Mini-grant Program the Foundation disburses grants from designated, donor advised and agency funds, as well as special project and scholarship pass-through funds. Since inception in 2001, the Foundation has granted over $16 million.