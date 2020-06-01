CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Community Foundation of Chippewa County has provided $32,200 in grants to 13 nonprofit agencies since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the organization announced Monday.
The foundation opened its Response-Recovery-Rebuild Fund in April to support area nonnprofits, said executive director Jill Herriges.
“This week, the St. Francesca Resource Center Food Pantry and the Heyde Center for the Arts received grants totaling $6,200,” she said.
Debra Johnson, Heyde Center executive director, thanked the organization for the funding.
“Due to the pandemic, the Heyde Center’s earned income (ticket sales, special events, etc.) has ground to a halt, and we are staying afloat because of the generosity of our supporters,” Johnson wrote in a press release. “This grant is critical to make sure we can put in place the essential changes needed to protect staff, volunteers and guests yet still offer the arts and cultural entertainment that our community needs now more than ever.”
The St. Francesca Resource Center Food Pantry is at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 117 Allen St. That organization provides food and clothing to Chippewa County residents. The group’s website states the organization serves 80 to 90 households each week, and they distribute more than 15,000 pounds of groceries monthly. To learn more, visit stfrancesca.org.
Herriges said anyone who wants to donate to the fund should visit the organization’s website and click on the “donate” tab.
“COVID-19 has certainly changed how we live each day,” Herriges said. “However, it has not changed our desire as a community to give. We recognize that there are many opportunities to give and appreciate all the efforts being made throughout our entire area.”
The next round of grant funding is scheduled for June 19. Applications for grants can be sent to grants@yourlegacyforever.org. The foundation also can be reached at 715-723-8125.