Former health insurance community relations specialist TJ Atkins has been named new executive director of The Community Table, an Eau Claire nonprofit that serves daily hot meals to the community.
Atkins, of Jim Falls, was tapped to lead the organization after former executive director Michelle Koehn stepped down in November to take a local job in the private sector. Koehn had led The Community Table for just over two years.
“The staff has been great and the patrons know me, so it’s been a really good transition. So far, so good,” Atkins told the Leader-Telegram Wednesday. Her first day in the position was Jan. 27.
Atkins also formerly worked at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department as a health benefits specialist, where she served on several committees and community coalitions, she said.
Atkins, like her predecessor Koehn, first encountered The Community Table, 320 Putnam St., in a different capacity.
She volunteered at the nonprofit for several years through a church group before Koehn, who she had served on several community coalitions with, asked if she’d be interested in leading it.
“To come in after her, I can't thank her enough,” Atkins said of Koehn’s leadership. “It will be an excellent transition because she’s done a phenomenal job, and I look forward to continuing her legacy.”
Atkins is a native of Miami, Fla., attended UW-River Falls and UW-Stout and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in vocational rehabilitation counseling. She has lived in the Chippewa Valley for over 20 years.
Before joining The Community Table, Atkins worked as a community relations representative for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, helping people in 39 Wisconsin counties primarily with the Wisconsin BadgerCare Plus and Medicaid Supplemental Security Income programs, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
“I’ve always been attached to wanting to serve and be a server for the community, and help people in any state they're in,” Atkins said. “(This is) a different challenge that I haven’t taken on.”
The Community Table’s board president, Pete Riley, said Atkins is “diplomatic, pragmatic and effective.”
"TJ stood out with her exceptional professional credentials, community leadership positions and unquestionable dedication to feeding our neighbors in need,” Riley said Wednesday in a news release.
The Community Table has aimed to serve a community meal each day since it was formed in 1993, and serves between 40,000 and 45,000 meals per year, according to the organization. It aims to help people who are food-insecure and households in poverty.
Atkins isn’t the only new face at The Community Table: The nonprofit has received $10,000 in funding from Wisconsin law firm Ruder Ware, the Koehn Family Fund and the Spirit Foundation to create a new position: outreach coordinator.
Julia Moffit has been hired as the organization’s first outreach coordinator. Moffit will work to identify households in poverty and “recruit, educate and inspire new patrons,” The Community Table said Tuesday in a news release announcing Moffit’s hire.