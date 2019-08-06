Three new lawsuits filed last week by businesses against the city of Eau Claire are seeking smaller property tax bills on their buildings.
Oakwood Mall, Festival Foods and a recently renovated hotel are all contending that the city assessed the value of their properties too high this year, claiming they will face excessive taxes.
All filed Friday by attorney Don Millis of Madison law firm Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, the lawsuits are nearly identical to ones filed in December by the same companies against the city, which are still pending in Eau Claire County Court.
The lawsuits come less than two months after the companies lost their appeals to the Board of Review — a city panel formed to hear those challenging the city’s property assessments. The tax bills they believe will be too high won’t even be issued until December, but the businesses believe they’ll be similar to what they paid this year.
City attorney Stephen Nick hadn’t yet seen copies of the latest lawsuits by Tuesday, but defended Eau Claire’s process for assessing property values.
“These commercial property owners were assessed properly and should pay their fair and required share of property taxes as do other local business and residential property owners,” he said in an email.
Oakwood Anchor Acquisition, a limited liability company affiliated with Chicago-based Brookfield Properties, is again suing over the value of two of the anchor stores at Oakwood Mall — the vacant Sears and a former Macy’s that now houses Hobby Lobby.
The company claims the two large stores are worth significantly less than what the city assessed them at, to the point where the property tax bill for them combined should be cut by a total of 61%.
Shuttered late last year along with many other locations of bankrupt retailer Sears, the local store is valued by the city at $6.4 million for tax purposes, but the mall’s owner claims the building is only worth $1.17 million.
Facing a similar financial squeeze, Macy’s closed its Eau Claire store in March 2017, but in 2018 Hobby Lobby remodeled the majority of the building and opened it last August. Oakwood Mall claims the city’s $5.4 million assessed value of that store should be $3.4 million.
Between the two anchor stores, the mall’s owner pays $233,228 in property taxes, but Brookfield Properties wants to see $142,567 of that refunded.
De Pere-based Skogen’s Foodliner, which runs grocery store chain Festival Foods, is suing Eau Claire over the value of its stores on the city’s east and south sides.
It’s original Eau Claire location at 3007 Mall Drive is valued at $9.36 million by the city, but the grocer says the building’s fair market value is $6.18 million.
A former Gordy’s Market store at 2717 Birch St. that Festival renovated and reopened in late 2017 is assessed at just under $6 million by the city, but the owner claims it should be $4 million.
Skogen’s currently pays $302,520 in property taxes on the two stores, but says with the lower values it should only pay $200,973 in taxes next year.
The third lawsuit made against the city on Friday was on behalf of Eau Claire East Motel, a subsidiary of Duluth, Minn.-based Island Investments formed to own the hotel at 3614 Gateway Drive.
Long a Country Inn & Suites, the hotel recently completed renovations and rebranding as a Best Western.
The city puts the hotel’s value at $3.4 million, but the latest lawsuit says its value should be no higher than $2.74 million. That is more than the $1.58 million that Millis claimed the hotel should’ve been valued at in 2017, according to a lawsuit filed in December.
In the hotel’s new lawsuit, the company is asking for a $13,030 refund on the $67,122 tax bill it expects to get in December.
The trio of lawsuits filed by Millis came just two days after Sam’s Club filed a similar lawsuit contesting the value of its Eau Claire store and its resulting property tax bill. However, Sam’s Club has different legal representation from Milwaukee law firm of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown.
Eau Claire and other Wisconsin cities have faced numerous lawsuits in recent years from companies attempting what has been dubbed the “dark store loophole.” Businesses with active stores have argued that their assessments should be lower by including vacant stores in the mix of similar buildings used to determine their value.
In his email, Nick noted how the latest lawsuits are for businesses in busy commercial areas in Eau Claire.
“The Best Western (former Country Inn & Suites), Festival Foods and the Oakwood Mall anchor properties involved are all excellent commercial retail locations and well-developed properties that have been fairly and lawfully assessed,” he wrote.
Gov. Tony Evers sought to close the loophole through his 2019-21 budget proposal, but that was eliminated by GOP lawmakers before the final version arrived for Evers’ approval.
With bipartisan sponsorship, separate bills to address the “dark store” phenomenon were introduced several months ago in the state Legislature, but versions in the Senate and Assembly have remained in committee since late March. Similar bills were also introduced in the last session, but never came to fruition.