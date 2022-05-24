EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley residents and visitors now can take their love of sports trivia on the road.
This opportunity comes via a just-released, self-guided audio driving tour of sports venues and history in Eau Claire.
Covering local sports history over the last 150 years, the Eau Claire Sports Tour is the second installment released by Eau Claire Tours. The company was founded last spring by history buff Roger Gostomski, a UW-Eau Claire graduate who has lived in the city for the past 31 years.
“I figure people from outside Eau Claire should know at least two things about the city — that it is named for clear water and that Hank Aaron started his career here,” Gostomski said, noting that the project gave him a chance to dive into the deep connection between Aaron and Eau Claire that led to the Major League Baseball hall-of-famer returning for the dedication of his statue outside Carson Park baseball stadium.
The tour touches on a number of other sports figures who have competed in the Chippewa Valley, ranging from legendary Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bob Uecker and several Olympic ski jumpers to Green Bay Packers star Fuzzy Thurston and Chippewa Falls native and football innovator Gus Dorais, who was instrumental in the development of the forward pass.
“I love researching this stuff and I like sports, so this was a fun project for me,” Gostomski said. “I hope other people will find it interesting too.”
The 10-mile auto tour begins at the Eau Claire Soccer Park and ends at Hobbs Ice Arena, with stops that include downtown, Carson Park and the Flying Eagles ski jumping complex. The trip back in time takes about an hour and 15 minutes.
In addition to talking about the area’s history involving major sports such as baseball, football and basketball, Gostomski also made sure to incorporate information about the Eau Claire Marathon, the national powerhouse UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball teams of the 1970s and 1980s, and the city’s ties to lesser-known sports such as ski jumping and auto racing. He even explains Eau Claire’s connection to the creation of a classic Brewers logo.
Gostomski said he believes the tours will be particularly appealing for people visiting the Chippewa Valley, although he added, “I think even people from town who think they know everything about Eau Claire sports won’t know about 90% of the stuff covered in the tour.”
Visit Eau Claire officials have said local tours have the potential to appeal to residents who want to know more about their community and out-of-town visitors who are always looking for new things to do while they are in the area.
The tour uses the free VoiceMap app to tell listeners about Eau Claire sports from 1880 to the recent national championships by the UW-Eau Claire volleyball and track teams. Tours are available by purchasing a code for $8 through the EauClaireTours.com website. People buying tours through the app also will receive discounts from local vendors.
Gostomski, whose voice narrates the tours that people access with their cellphones, said he turned to Leader-Telegram archives, history books and the Chippewa Valley museum to gather information for the tours.
His master plan calls for releasing at least three more local history tours in pursuit of his company’s motto: “Bringing the past to life.” He launched his first edition, a historical walking tour of downtown Eau Claire, last spring.