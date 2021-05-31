EAU CLAIRE — Visitors and residents will have a new path to learn more about Eau Claire’s history starting this week.
The newly formed Eau Claire Tours will launch its first self-guided audio tour of the streets, trails and avenues of Eau Claire on Wednesday.
Eau Claire Tours founder Roger Gostomski, a UW-Eau Claire graduate who has lived in Eau Claire for the past 30 years, said he was inspired to show off Eau Claire by frequent runs through the city’s downtown in which he enjoyed the beauty and energy of the area and was intrigued by historical landmarks.
“Over these last 30 years, I have witnessed numerous positive changes to our city, especially how the downtown area has taken off,” Gostomski said. “The downtown is a magnet that keeps bringing me back and is the major reason I started these tours.”
Gostomski, whose voice narrates the tours that people will access on their cellphones, said he spent more than 1,000 hours researching local history and sights — Chippewa Valley Museum, history books and the Leader-Telegram archives were among his go-to sources — to gather information for the tours.
Each tour will cover Eau Claire’s noteworthy landmarks, famous people with ties to the city and stories from the past.
The company’s first downtown Eau Claire historical walking tour will be available via the free VoiceMap app, which also will link to relevant historical photos along the route. The 2.6-mile tour costs $6 and is estimated to take about an hour and 15 minutes.
The tour will introduce walkers to the area’s first settlers, the lumbering era, early manufacturers and downtown Eau Claire up until 1930.
Gostomski plans to unveil more Eau Claire tours throughout the year — walking tours in downtown Eau Claire and through the 3rd Ward and UW-Eau Claire, along with driving tours through Carson Park, the Flying Eagles ski jumping complex and other parts of the city that would be too far to walk.
A driving tour scheduled to be unveiled later this summer will focus on Eau Claire’s sports history, including the region’s national champions, Olympians and Hall of Famers.
The company plans to release a tour this winter about local breweries and another next spring highlighting the city’s recent downtown revitalization efforts.
Gostomski said he believes the tours will be particularly appealing for people visiting the Chippewa Valley or college students and their families who want to learn more about the area where they are staying, although he added, “I think a lot of people who live here would like to learn about this stuff too.”
Benny Anderson, executive director of the tourism marketing organization Visit Eau Claire, said many people have interest in such tours, especially in a place with a rich logging history such as Eau Claire.
“People love this stuff,” Anderson said, noting that other local tour operators have had some success. “People are not opposed to having a little education in their world.”
Local hotels view the tours as another attraction with the potential to get visitors to extend their stays in the Chippewa Valley no matter the season, he added.
People buying tours through the app also will receive discounts from vendors along the route.