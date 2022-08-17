EAU CLAIRE — The issue of competency has been raised for the Eau Claire group home resident who police say fondled three other residents of the same home earlier this summer.

Defense attorney Zebulon Patek questioned Dan J. Brinkman’s competency to assist with his defense during Brinkman’s initial appearance this week in Eau Claire County Court.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com