Stephen Higgins knew what he wanted to do with his life at a young age.
Higgins recalled seeing a chain saw carving competition around age 10 and realizing he had found his life passion. Higgins began participating shortly thereafter, and his enthusiasm continued over the years.
“Some people were just born to do certain things,” Higgins said.
Higgins was one of 11 competitors who began carving Thursday at the eighth U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship at the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum in Carson Park. Higgins hails from Kansas City, Mo., has participated in the event every year and has won the event twice, including at the most recent show in 2017.
Before competing Thursday, Higgins stretched and focused on remaining calm and not dwelling on the pressure that accompanies winning the event multiple times.
“The trick is to just tell yourself that you’re so excited, not that you’re nervous,” Higgins said.
According to event chair Larry Doyle, the U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship is probably the largest of its kind in the country. After taking place annually from 2011-17, it did not occur last year and will take place every other year going forward.
Thursday marked the first of four grueling days of competition. The carvers worked for nine hours Thursday, will work for eight hours today and Saturday and five hours Sunday. The sculptures are judged and auctioned Sunday afternoon.
In the first few years of the event, Higgins focused solely on winning but now has placed more of an emphasis on learning from and interacting with his fellow competitors.
“You slow down and you talk to people a lot more and you realize that a lot of the value is actually in the relationships that you have,” Higgins said. “I can (succeed) by taking time to smell the roses, per se, and connect with sculptors from around the world.”
John Hayes shared similar thoughts, saying he enjoyed the camaraderie and observing the other participants to see how they approached their carvings.
Hayes traveled from Waterford, Ireland, to participate in Eau Claire for the first time. He has worked as a professional carver for about 3½ years after previously making furniture and playground equipment.
To match this year’s theme of wildlife, Hayes worked on a sculpture of an elephant and a mouse playing chess, a piece he said would take around 10 days to create if he worked at a normal pace.
“You try to do something different at competitions like this,” Hayes said. “That’s what it’s about, trying to put a smile on people’s faces.”
Higgins had a more conceptual carving that focused on wildlife and humanity transferring generational lessons. He hopes to do that with his 4-year-old daughter who recently showed an interest in carving.
“There’s nothing that would make my heart more glad than to take a trade and pass it on to my daughter,” Higgins said.
After 30 hours of intense carving, the participants will be exhausted Sunday, but Higgins and Hayes said the level of competition and mutual respect helps them improve.
“There’s a synergistic effect of the artistic energy,” Higgins said.
Hayes has also dealt with a significant time difference and adjusted to more sunlight than he is used to in his home country.To help recover in the evenings this week, he will take a hot bath and receive a massage. Overall, Hayes appreciated the warm, welcoming attitudes he has encountered from participants and spectators.
Thursday kicked off the competition that involves arduous work for competitors like Hayes and Higgins, but the chance to test themselves against top-tier sculptors is worth the effort.
The event continues at 9 a.m. today.