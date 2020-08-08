EAU CLAIRE — A developer planning to build in downtown Eau Claire and businesses on neighboring land are working on a compromise to settle concerns raised by the latter.
Cedar Falls, Iowa-based Merge Urban Development is seeking the city’s approval to put a five-story building on the Railroad Lot — land currently used for public parking and also the back patios for Galloway Grille and Scooter’s.
The restaurant and neighboring tavern contend that their patios — both on city-owned land that they’ve been leasing — are crucial to their businesses, especially at this time.
“Our patios currently are what keeping both businesses going with the current COVID-19 pandemic and people preferring to dine outside,” the businesses stated in a petition posted July 31 to the website Change.org.
Seeking that the project be denied or postponed, more than 3,100 people had signed the online petition as of Friday.
Jody Kvapil — owner of Galloway Grille and co-owner of Scooter’s — and landlord John Mogensen both expressed their objections to Merge’s plans at last week’s city Plan Commission meeting.
Commissioners spoke about delaying action to let the developer and neighbors meet to discuss options, but the body ultimately voted 7-2 to recommend rezoning the property, according to minutes from that meeting.
The City Council will hold a public hearing during its 7 p.m. Monday meeting on the rezoning request before taking the deciding vote on it during its 4 p.m. Tuesday meeting.
A city memo indicates a compromise may be in the works between the downtown businesses and the developer looking to build by them.
On Thursday, the city arranged a videoconference between Merge, Kvapil, Mogensen and city staff, according to a memo from Aaron White, Eau Claire’s economic development manager.
Merge provided a trio of drawings for site plan modifications in an effort to compromise with the neighbors. A fourth alternative that would have multiple businesses on the block share trash services is also being drafted for review at a future date, according to the memo.
However, the costs associated with compromises between Merge and the neighboring businesses may turn into a sticking point.
White’s memo noted that the neighboring tenants told Merge to pay 100% of the costs related to the compromises, which the developer found unacceptable.
Merge is planning a five-story mixed-use building that will have ground floor space for a restaurant, retail shops or other businesses and 76 apartments above that.
The project, dubbed Andante, would include 41 stalls of underground parking, but also make use of some surface parking and spots in a nearby city-owned parking ramp.
That ramp opened in August 2016, and the city began entertaining the sale of the Railroad Lot in late 2018.
Seeking more development downtown, the city declared the Railroad Lot as excess land in February 2019 and requested proposals from parties interested in building on it.
Out of four proposals, the city chose Merge and entered into talks in August on the development. That resulted in a development and purchase agreement signed between Merge and the city in March.
Other Business
Also during this week’s City Council meetings:
• E-cigarettes could become outlawed inside businesses and other public places where smoking tobacco products is currently illegal in Eau Claire. On Monday night the council will hold a public hearing on banning e-cigarette use in buildings other than private homes before voting Tuesday afternoon on an ordinance change to make that happen. In addition to area health professionals, letters of support for the ban were received from the Eau Claire Police Department, UW-Eau Claire, the Eau Claire school district, Oakwood Mall, the Eau Claire County Human Services Department and Wagner’s Lanes.
• City approval for the second building in an apartment complex named The Current, formerly known as Cannery Trail Residences, will be subject to a public hearing Monday night before a vote on Tuesday.