The nationwide call for police reform in the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd has sparked a debate in a western Wisconsin congressional race.
GOP candidates in the 3rd Congressional District have criticized 12-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, for his recent support of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
Republican contenders Jessi Ebben of Eau Claire and Derrick Van Orden of Hager City, who will square off in the Aug. 11 primary, have gone after Kind for co-sponsoring the overhaul bill approved 236-181 by the House of Representatives a month to the day after Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody when an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
In particular, Ebben and Van Orden have put a bull's-eye on a measure in the bill that would end qualified immunity for law enforcement. The doctrine of qualified immunity bars police officers from being held personally responsible for monetary damages in civil lawsuits over excessive use of force.
"Getting rid of qualified immunity would be detrimental to our communities and law enforcement," Ebben said. "It would really make litigation possible for any action taken. The cost of that for an officer on a personal level would be too much for a person and their family to handle."
Nobody would want to be a police officer if that protection went away, she said.
Likewise, Van Orden criticized Kind for voting for a bill Van Orden said "would destroy recruitment for police officers in the United States."
Van Orden called it an example of Kind "cowtowing to (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi and 'The Squad,' a group of four progressive minority congresswomen.
Kind said he was disappointed to see the Republicans “weaponizing” the police reform debate for political purposes.
Both GOP candidates said Kind told 3rd District law enforcement leaders in a conference call June 18 that he wouldn't support a bill that eliminated qualified immunity.
However, Kind maintained that he told the law enforcement officials only that he had reservations about the qualified immunity measure included in the larger reform bill, of which he already had signed on as a co-sponsor a week before the call.
While Kind insisted he doesn't want police to deal with nuisance lawsuits, he said he knew some aspects of the bill would never make it through the GOP-controlled Senate and didn't want to stall the momentum for needed reform ignited by Floyd's death.
"It's the nature of legislating. It's about knowing it's a process. I felt it was good enough to support and keep that process moving forward," Kind said, noting that he pushed for the bill to include funding for implicit bias training.
Too often in the past, he said, protests have led to calls for police reform but then died down, allowing practices to return to the status quo.
“It’s clear from the millions that have marched not only in Wisconsin but across the nation, that Americans are coming together to push for real change in this country,” Kind said in a statement after voting for the bill. “Now is the time to move forward as a nation to make America a truly equal and just place for all. That is the promise of our country, the promise I have always stood and fought for, and the promise that we must make real. I’m proud to vote for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act; we cannot allow this national outpouring of grief and demand for change to go unheard.”
La Crosse Democrat Mark Neumann, who is challenging Kind in the primary, said ending qualified immunity is important "for moving in the direction of increasing community trust that is so important for police officers to be able to do their work well."
Ebben hosted a "Back the Blue" listening session last week in which she talked with several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials about aspects of the reform bill.
The officers were adamant that the loss of qualified immunity would be devastating to recruitment and retention of police.
"What you're going to create is a mass exit from law enforcement," said Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd. "Those that can retire will retire. They're not going to continue in the career when they have personal liability at stake when they are trying to simply do their job. ... Recruitment is going to be impossible."
Good law enforcement officers across Wisconsin and the nation won't take the chance of losing their homes and livelihoods because of frivolous lawsuits, Bygd added.
Monroe County Sheriff Wesley Revels and Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman agreed, with Revels stating, "We have officers that respond to some very critical incidents and they make split-second decisions. Qualified immunity allows them that opportunity to make those decisions, take those actions in good faith, with an understanding at the time that those actions and decisions were lawful."
However, UW-Eau Claire history professor Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, a member of the Eau Claire Police and Fire Commission who consults with the Eau Claire Police Department on racial bias issues, said qualified immunity has led to a situation in which many urban people have lost trust in the police after seeing cases of police brutality go unpunished.
"I realize that these officers don't want to lose qualified immunity, but the problem is qualified immunity has gone too far," Ducksworth-Lawton said. "It is set up in such a way that police officers are almost untouchable. We need checks and balances."
Ending the protection would strengthen the hand of sheriffs and police chiefs who want to fire bad officers, she added.
Like the law enforcement officials involved in the session, the GOP candidates also rejected calls by protesters to "defund the police."
"I have lived in ungoverned spaces for months and months and months at a time. I know what society looks like when it doesn't have a functioning police force, and it's terrible," said Van Orden, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL and veteran of eight deployments. "Without our brave men and women in blue, you're talking about anarchy and we don't want that in the United States of America."
Ebben said she supports adding social workers and mental health professionals but noted that such reforms would mean increasing, not decreasing police budgets.
Kind, a former La Crosse County prosecutor, countered that he also doesn't support defunding the police, which he called a misleading term. Instead, he supports police reform, which he believes is the goal of protesters.
Reform is needed, Neumann said, stating, "The cry to defund the police is a cry to look carefully at where we are investing our community resources, and this is a good thing. We need to invest more in proactive interventions in our communities through social services, housing support, food security, school development, child care and green space/community beautification. By doing these things we will free our community police from being called upon to be the gap-fillers of social services."