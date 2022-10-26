CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Conrath man was arrested Wednesday morning at a Lake Hallie tavern after police found he had 23 grams of suspected fentanyl, as well as two small baggies of a white powdery substance and $3,200 in cash.
Steven J. Lee, 55, N504 Highway 27, was arrested on possible charges of possession with the intent to deliver illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping. He remains incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail, jail records show. Lee was wanted on an active warrant in Washburn County.
According to a press release from Lake Hallie Police Chief Edward Orgon, police responded to a call for service at Heartbreakers Bar at 1:34 a.m. Wednesday. An officer observed Lee walk quickly into the bar and exit a rear door. They saw him throw a plastic bag and tinfoil on the ground. Officers then detained Lee.
"A search of Lee’s person revealed two small baggies of white powdery substance, tin foil with white powder, a cut-up pen with residue, along with approximately $3,200," Orgon wrote in a press release. "Officers checked the backyard of the bar where Lee had discarded the other items, and located Lee’s car keys, a pack of cigarettes, a couple small pieces of tin foil, balled up tin foil, approximately the size of a golf ball, with a plastic bag full of white powdery substance."
Lee was charged Sept. 2 in Washburn County Court with possession of heroin with the intent to deliver. He failed to show up for a court hearing Oct. 10, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
In 2010, Lee was convicted of his 10th drunken-driving offense in Trempealeau County Court, and was ordered to serve two years in prison and five years of extended supervision. In 2013, Lee was convicted in Chippewa County Court of being a felon in possession of a firearm.