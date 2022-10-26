CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Conrath man was arrested Wednesday morning at a Lake Hallie tavern after police found he had 23 grams of suspected fentanyl, as well as two small baggies of a white powdery substance and $3,200 in cash.

Steven J. Lee, 55, N504 Highway 27, was arrested on possible charges of possession with the intent to deliver illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping. He remains incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail, jail records show. Lee was wanted on an active warrant in Washburn County.

