EAU CLAIRE — L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library director Pamela Westby slipped on a hard hat, grabbed a sledgehammer and took a mighty swing at an interior wall in the building where she has worked for the past five years.
Far from an expression of on-the-job frustration during the COVID-19 pandemic, the symbolic gesture was an act of joy and optimism about a brighter future for Eau Claire's 45-year-old public library.
Westby's blow, which punched a hole in the soon-to-be-replaced drywall and elicited cheers from library and city officials attending Wednesday's ceremony, launched the construction phase of the library's $18.5 million expansion and renovation project.
The loud noises — not normally associated with a library — continued with a parade of would-be demolition crew members representing the library, the city of Eau Claire and contractors.
The second swing was executed by library deputy director Kimberly Hennings, who cracked, "They don't teach you that in library school."
On a more serious note, Hennings said library staff and volunteers are eagerly anticipating the fall 2022 day when the building at 400 Eau Claire St. will reopen and unveil its lighter, brighter and more flexible space to the community.
"Something that the pandemic has reinforced for us is the need for community gathering space," Hennings said. "What we're hearing from the community is they really miss being able to come to the library for programs and gatherings and story times with their children. We can't wait to offer those experiences back to the community in a new and beautiful space."
The planned expansion includes the addition of a third floor that will house a large community gathering room and an expanded innovation lab. It also will bring the building into full compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, expand youth programming space and add study rooms, a rooftop green space and a drive-thru window for materials pickup.
"These additions and improvements will ensure the library remains a space for lifelong learning," said Mike Paulus, the library's digital services and marketing specialist.
Though the exterior brick walls will remain, the renovation will make the library seem like a completely new space, Hennings said, noting that architects plan to recycle popular wood and brick accents in modern ways.
"It's going to be a complete transformation," she said. "Every area of the library is being touched."
Eau Claire-based contractor Market & Johnson is expected to formally start construction next week, following a Friends of the Library book and materials sale this weekend.
"This is such a big day for us," said library board President Bob Eierman. "We're finally getting to put into play all these plans we've been working on for many years."
Fundraising update
The expansion project is being funded by a combination of public and private sources.
The city of Eau Claire has committed $11.5 million to renovate the building and repair a number of its failing mechanical system. The remaining $7 million for the expansion is being sought through the Story Builder capital campaign.
Eierman, who is also a Story Builder co-chair, announced Wednesday that the project has attained commitments for 96.5% of the $18.5 million needed for the project. The fundraising campaign has collected more than 600 donations — ranging from a few dollars given by local children to $1.5 million from the L.E. Phillips Family Foundation — totaling $6.3 million, or about 91% of its goal.
"We've been totally, absolutely overwhelmed by the community support and generosity," Eierman said.
Organizers plan to continue fundraising and hope to secure the remaining $651,773 by June, he said.
The coronavirus presented a major hurdle for the fundraising effort by damaging the economy, canceling the grand kickoff event planned at Pablo Center at the Confluence and preventing campaign leaders from making public presentations and meeting face-to-face with potential donors, he said.
"I think we'd be done by now if it weren't for the pandemic, but I think it's gone very well," Eierman said. "We're not quite there yet, but I think we'll get there."
The architects will build in some contingencies for aspects of the proposal that could be deferred or eliminated if fundraising falls short, he said, but the focus is on achieving the goal.
Hennings has been impressed with the effort, especially considering the extra challenges posed by the virus.
"To have to continually pivot and adapt with the pandemic just shows how resilient our volunteers have been and how committed to this project that they are," she said.
Temporary site
To satisfy the demand for services until the building reopens, most of the library's books, materials, computers and equipment have been moved to a temporary location at 2725 Mall Drive, where staff members are creating a makeshift library.
The temporary site is expected to open in mid-May, with visits available without an appointment, Hennings said.
More details about the temporary library reopening and safety protocols will be announced in May.