EAU CLAIRE — Groundbreaking on the new Children’s Museum of Eau Claire will begin on Oct. 1.
The 26,000-square-foot, $12.6 million facility is expected to open to area children in late November 2022, museum officials said Thursday.
“This is an exciting time for us. This is needed in the Chippewa Valley,” said Marianne Klinkhammer, president of the Children’s Museum’s board of directors.
Klinkhammer and Michael McHorney, the museum’s executive director, discussed the fundraising and building project during an outdoor news conference at the site of the new museum in the 100 block of North Barstow Street.
“This will be exciting,” Klinkhammer said of the new museum. “It will be the ultimate play destination.”
The museum began the public phase of its capital campaign on Thursday. Museum officials want to raise $9.7 million for the project through donations. It has already received $5.7 million from 76 different donors, McHorney said.
The remaining $4 million will be raised through events and individual donations from community members. The museum will have a fundraising campaign page on its website at childrensmuseumec.com.
“That’s essentially how we’re going to proceed in the next several months,” McHorney said.
The museum is promoting a 50-for-50 initiative. Seven donors have pledged at least $50,000. The museum is hoping to find another 43 donors who will pledge at least $50,000, he said.
Sixty percent of the $9.7 million fundraising effort was been met. Museum officials hope to be at 80% by the end of the year, McHorney said. The remaining $2.9 million needed for the building project will come from new market tax credits, he said.
“It’s an investment in our community. It’s an investment in our downtown,” McHorney said.
“We think this is something that will be bright and beautiful when it is standing,” he said of the new museum.
The museum, which sold its longtime building on South Barstow Street, opened a temporary site called Play Space — a selection of the museum’s more popular exhibit pieces — on the ground floor of the Haymarket Landing building at 40 S. Barstow St. Play sessions are available by appointment.
“It’s been a trying year-and-a-half-plus,” McHorney said of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut the museum down.
“This is something that has kept us moving forward,” he said of the building project. “We look at this as a milestone.”
The new Children’s Museum will have three major highlights, McHorney said.
• An outdoor space at the new facility will be open year-round and include snow-based activities in the winter.
• The Children’s Museum will use a $478,300 Energy Innovation Grant it received from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to operate its new building with 100% renewable energy derived through solar panels and geothermal heating and cooling. The museum will ensure resiliency with a battery storage system.
• WholeTrees Structures of Madison has pledged to donate $425,000 in timber building products to the new museum. The timber will form the museum’s primary support system consisting of columns, joint-trusses and girder-trusses in place of conventional steel, adding a modern twist to the building’s northern Wisconsin aesthetic as well as a nod to the Chippewa Valley’s logging history.