EAU CLAIRE — Even though funding for the expansion of the L.E. Phillips Senior Center is secure, officials are hoping grants and additional donations will limit the amount of savings that will be needed to complete the project.
A ceremonial groundbreaking for the $3 million project was held on Tuesday.
Jim Deignan, president of the L.E. Phillips Senior Center's board of directors, said building permits are expected to be approved by the city next week and that construction should start this month.
The goal is for the project to be completed for a May 1 opening, he said.
"It will be a winter construction," Deignan said. "We will be getting at it right away."
The expansion project at 1616 Bellinger St. includes a 4,000-square-foot fitness center that would be on the facility's ground floor.
The basement level of the Senior Center will be reconfigured into a new 7,000-square-foot community center for meeting rooms and to support partnerships with area entities such as the Aging & Disability Resource Center and Chippewa Valley Learning in Retirement.
That space will include a community café complete with a fireplace, "which will be a great place to socialize and get some peace and quiet," Senior Center executive director Mary Pica-Anderson said.
The Senior Center launched its "Fit for the Future" capital campaign last fall to raise money for the expansion.
Because the Senior Center was able to raise $1.1 million by Valentine's Day, the L.E. Phillips Family Foundation matched that amount.
Deignan said the Senior Center was able to complete its fundraising campaign before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.
"We were very fortunate," he said. "A lot of donors, small and large, stepped up."
About $600,000 is still needed to complete the project. The Senior Center has savings that could be used, including bequests from families and about $300,000 that has been raised from the Water Street Mile over the past 20 years. But grants and some additional donations could help offset the need to use those savings, Deignan said.
"We still have some money to raise, but we're able to move forward with the project right now," he said.
Steve Olson, a retired police officer and Senior Center member, called Tuesday's ceremonial ground breaking a very special day.
"Without socialization, people die mentally, emotionally, spiritually and physically," he said. "I am grateful to everyone who made this dream come true."
Deignan and Pica-Anderson said that in about 10 years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there will be more seniors than children in the U.S.
"The silver tsunami has arrived," Deignan said.
One out of every five people will be age 65 or older, he said.
The expansion project got its roots in the Senior Center's strategic plan in 2011, Deignan said.
"It has been a decade in the making. The demand has continued to grow and tomorrow has arrived," he said.
Pica-Anderson said the Senior Center closed in March when Gov. Tony Evers issued his Safer at Home order. The Senior Center reopened on June 1 to its members, becoming one of the first Senior Centers in the state to do so.
The Senior Center began the reopening with limited programming and by practicing social distancing. "We worked hard to make them feel as safe as possible," she said of the facility's members. "What brought the seniors back here was just to be together again."
Several seniors have not returned to the center. "It will be awhile before we have a 100% return," she said.
As a result, Pica-Anderson said, the Senior Center has been offering some of its programming online as well.
"We know face to face is the most important," she said. "But we don't want to forget those who want to stay at home."