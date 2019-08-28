Construction will begin next week on seven-figure renovations to Simpson Field at UW-Eau Claire.
The $1.6 million upgrades are the first stage of a comprehensive plan and will improve practice and competition spaces for several of the university’s programs, including track and field, football, soccer, club lacrosse and marching band.
McCabe Construction is slated to start work Tuesday and begin with the installation of artificial turf to replace the existing grass field. Turf installation is part of the first stage of renovations, along with infrastructure for lighting, timing systems and scoreboards and creating field areas for javelin, hammer, shot put and discus.
Dan Schumacher, UW-Eau Claire athletic director, and Mike Rindo, UW-Eau Claire assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations, said the initial phase will take about two months to complete. The changes to Simpson Field come shortly after renovations to other athletic facilities like tennis, wrestling and gymnastics.
“This is just part of another stick in the bundle,” Schumacher said.
Simpson Field was built in 1967, and this project marks the first time the field has received major renovations. The upgrade plans were approved in February using funds from private donors. Rindo said work on the project began in earnest around two years ago.
The existing grass practice field will be replaced by artificial turf, a material that is less impacted by weather and cheaper to maintain. According to Schumacher, the artificial turf will have lines designated for college football, high school football, soccer and lacrosse and will feature adjustable goalposts.
It can also host club and intramural activities and provide more room for the university marching band to practice.
“It’s a beneficial addition to the campus at every level of the student body,” Schumacher said. “...Division III students don’t receive any scholarships, so facilities matter.”
Artificial turf will also provide a more realistic practice setting for the UW-Eau Claire football team that plays all of its competitions on turf. Rindo said there are no current plans to host football games at Simpson Field due to the considerable seating capacity required to host spectators, so the team will continue to play games at Carson Park.
Artificial turf melts snow quickly and is less impacted by rain, so Schumacher said the upgrades could provide the softball team more outdoor practices in spring, for example. He also said the UW-Eau Claire soccer teams will transition over the next two years to playing their games on campus instead of Bollinger Fields.
The field upgrades will allow UW-Eau Claire to host track and field meets, something the Blugolds haven’t done since 2001 despite being one of the country’s best programs. The men’s team won the 2019 outdoor track and field championships and the 2016 and 2015 indoor championships while finishing runner-up in outdoors 2016, 2015 and 2013 and second indoors in 2014 and 2012. The women’s team placed runner-up in outdoor 2015.
“Track and field will have (the) proper practice facilities that they’ve deserved for many years,” Schumacher said. “...They already are a remarkable program, and this’ll only make them better.”
Schumacher had hoped the university could install a bubble dome to cover the field during winter and allow for more practice space, but that will not happen this year due to space limitations.
“We had to pass on that opportunity and look to a future project to try to do something to create more indoor large space activity,” Schumacher said.
Rindo said it was challenging to figure out the completion of different stages. Once the first phase is complete and additional fundraising comes in, UW-Eau Claire will continue to add amenities like lighting, bleachers, a press box, scoreboards and track timing systems. Rindo said the university is also looking at potential applications to receive state funding for future construction phases.
Schumacher said there is no timetable to complete the comprehensive plan.
Overall, the university officials look forward to the completion of the first phase that can maximize the use of land on campus.
“This project is transforming something that is not viable now and not used and will make it into a workhorse for our athletic programs and our recreation programs,” Rindo said.