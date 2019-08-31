CHIPPEWA FALLS — When Chippewa Falls high school and middle school students return to school on Tuesday, they will encounter ongoing construction as part of the $65 million referendum project that voters approved last year.
Chippewa Falls schools superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos praised the Miron Construction team — the primary contractor — for getting as much done as possible this summer.
“We’re on time. We’re at budget. It’s hard to believe we have kids coming (on Tuesday), but they can accomplish so much in just a day,” Taylor-Eliopoulos said.
The first phase of the construction project is already wrapping up at the middle school, she said. The construction workers are aware that education comes first, and they need to work around the students’ schedules, she said.
“This is a school, and teaching and learning will be going on,” Taylor-Eliopoulos said. “(Construction workers) have been so open and responsible with the safety measures.”
The district is anticipating an enrollment of 5,259 this year, including 1,471 students at the high school, said business manager Chad Trowbridge.
Among the new changes in the district this year is adding a former police officer to the school staff. Joe Nelson, who has served as school resource officer for the past three years, has become a full-time school district employee, with the title of dean of students.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department is now moving officer Brian Flug into the school resource officer position when school resumes Tuesday.
This is the 19th year that the Chippewa Falls Police Department and the Chippewa Falls School District have shared the cost of placing a full-time officer in the schools. A three-year, $125,000 federal grant created the position in 2000. Since the grant ended, the district and city have split the cost of the officer.
This also will be the final year that the current Stillson Elementary, located in the town of Lafayette, will be used. A new Stillson Elementary, at a cost of $22.4 million, is under construction now on a 36-acre site roughly one mile from the current school, along the Highway 29 corridor. The expectation is that new building will be ready to open in September 2020.
The rest of the money is for construction and equipping of a classroom addition, capital improvements and repairs, technology upgrades, remodeling and site improvements at the Middle School, and construction and equipping of a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) lab addition, capital improvements and repairs and technology upgrades at the High School.
About 53 percent of voters supported the referendum in the April 2018 election.
Stillson Elementary is the oldest school in the district, with the oldest wing constructed in the 1930s. It has an aging septic system and plumbing problems; there have been reports of the kitchen losing water pressure when toilets are flushed. The building went through renovations in 1957, 1963, 1985, 1990 and 1994, and is considered at the end of its useful life.
However, the building, parking lot and playground is on just a six-acre site, which is considered too small of a footprint for a modern elementary. Taylor-Eliopoulos said it should be on at least 14 acres, which is why the district decided to relocate the school. The 36-acre site also will allow for more athletic fields outside the school.