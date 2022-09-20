EAU CLAIRE — Evidence left behind at a catalytic converter theft led police to a man now charged with that crime as well as being in possession of child pornography.

Bradley L. Simons, 56, who most recently lived in an Eau Claire motel, was charged Tuesday for six felonies and one misdemeanor in Eau Claire County Court.

