CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Greenfield man convicted of a drug-related homicide has now been sentenced for smuggling meth into prison.
Jacob O. Leszczynski, 29, was convicted Monday in Chippewa County Court of one count of possession of meth-repeater.
Leszczynski was convicted in Milwaukee County in 2015 of first-degree reckless homicide/delivery of drugs and possession of heroin with the intent to delivery, after he supplied heroin to a person who used the drug in Leszczynski’s presence and died from it. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.
A Stanley police officer was called to the Stanley Correctional Institution on Jan. 26 of a report that meth was found inside the prison.
“Leszczynski had shown up in the health services building, because he was possibly high on something,” the criminal complaint states. “He had concealed a package in his anus, and the packaging had possibly opened.”
Leszczynski removed the drugs from within his body and turned the baggie over to staff. Two additional baggies were located inside a stick of deodorant in his cell.
It is unclear when Leszczynski was sent to the Stanley prison, or how he obtained the drugs.
During the court hearing Monday, defense attorney Mike Cohen pleaded for no additional jail time, instead requesting Leszczynski be ordered to pay a fine. Cohen noted Leszczynski already is serving a lengthy prison sentence.
“There is no need to further incarcerate him,” Cohen said.
Judge Steve Gibbs followed the joint agreement between attorneys, ordering a two-year prison sentence and two years of extended supervision, but the sentence is imposed and stayed. Gibbs also placed Leszczynski on three years of probation, but that also is concurrent to his current prison sentence.
In the 2015 Milwaukee County case, the judge ordered the maximum penalty on the reckless homicide conviction. Court documents state that Leszczynski delayed calling 911 when the person developed symptoms, then created a cover story to deny his involvement in supplying the drugs. The court documents also say he forced his girlfriend into prostitution for drug money, and he took money from the deceased victim to purchase drugs. In 2018, the Court of Appeals rejected Leszyzcynski’s request for a new or reduced sentence.