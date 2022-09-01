EAU CLAIRE — A Conrath man serving 15 years of probation for attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a police officer posing as a 12-year-old girl will spend six years in prison for violating conditions of his probation.

One of Tracy D. Conry's probation violations was possessing child pornography, court records say.

