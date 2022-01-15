EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend four years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman at Lake Altoona Beach in Altoona.
That assault occurred just three weeks after he was sentenced for his role in setting up a fictitious Facebook site in an attempt to get sexual assault charges against him dropped. The account was set up in the name of the alleged sexual assault victim.
Colton C. Schneider, 26, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of third-degree sexual assault.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Schneider to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Schneider must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman told Altoona police on Aug. 1, 2020, that she was sexually assaulted by Schneider the previous day at Lake Altoona Beach.
The woman said she met Schneider a month earlier through a mobile app called "MeetMe."
The woman said she and Schneider had spend some time together and she told him she wanted to "start it slow."
The woman's friend dropped the woman and Schneider off at Lake Altoona Beach on July 31, 2020. The woman said they went swimming and played on the swings.
When it was starting to get dark, the woman said Schneider took her to the bathroom and started kissing her.
Schneider then started touching the woman sexually and sexually assaulted her. The woman said she told Schneider no but he did not stop.
The woman was taken to an Eau Claire hospital for a sexual assault exam.
Schneider met with police on Aug. 2, 2020. He said the woman was the one who "made the move." He said she grabbed him, took off his clothes and initiated the sexual contact.
Schneider said he didn't expect anything to happen.
An Eau Claire County jury convicted Schneider of the sexual assault in October.
On July 8, 2020, Schneider received four years of probation after pleading no contest to felony counts of third-degree sexual assault and harming reputation by identity theft, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to the criminal complaint in that case:
An Eau Claire police officer investigated a Facebook post on Jan. 28, 2019, made by a woman who accused Schneider of raping her and then saying she “set him up.”
The officer subsequently uncovered Facebook messages between Schneider and a River Falls woman conspiring to create a false Facebook account in the woman’s name and posting the above information.
Schneider supplied the photo of the woman for the false Facebook account.
Schneider was charged with felony counts of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault where the woman was the alleged victim.