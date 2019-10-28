A convicted sex offender who was released from prison in April, and subsequently accused of stalking an Eau Claire woman, has been ruled competent in his criminal case.
Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless on Monday found Tyler N. Mills competent to assist with his defense based on an evaluation by Eau Claire psychologist Harlan Heinz.
Assistant District Attorney Ellen Anderson and Mills' attorney, Katherine Cook, had expressed no objections to Heinz's report.
Harless set a Dec. 17 preliminary hearing for Mills.
Mills, 40, 104 Illinois St., is charged with a felony count of stalking.
Mills remains free on a $5,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman, her family or her place of employment.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman told police Mills showed up uninvited at her residence on Seymour Road in July and that she is afraid of him.
Mills asked the woman if she was excited to see him.
The woman asked Mills how he found her and he said “common knowledge.”
The woman told Mills he is not welcome and needed to leave.
The woman learned Mills had reached out to her mother to get her address.
The woman said she is aware Mills is a registered sex offender.
The woman said she used to work with Mills but they never had a relationship.
The woman said Mills has been randomly messaging her since 2015. She is concerned Mills may also attempt to contact the father of her child to stalk or harass him as well.
Mills once showed up at a gas station where the woman was working. She asked him to leave because he made her feel uncomfortable.
The woman is concerned for the safety of her 11-year-old and 4-month-old daughters because she is aware Mills is a sex offender.
Mills’ ankle monitor indicated he was in the area of the woman’s residence.
Mills told police he visited the woman because she is an old friend.
Mills said he learned she is going through a divorce and wanted to see how she was doing and if there was anything he could do for her.
Mills said he left when the woman asked him to.
Mills is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of attempted child enticement in May 2008 in Eau Claire County.
Mills was released from prison in late April and remained under the supervision of the state Department of Corrections.
In Kings County, Wash., Mills was convicted of voyeurism in both March and December 2003, and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes in May 2005.
As conditions of his release, Mills is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, be on GPS monitoring and only leave his residence between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Mills also cannot have contact with children, drink alcohol, enter taverns or use the internet or electronic devices.