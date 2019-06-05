Advice from an expert helped start a new summertime live music series in downtown Eau Claire.
Saturday Morning Hullabaloo, a series for children that features various fun activities as well as the tunes, opens its second season from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Phoenix Park labyrinth.
Hosted by local musician Beth Jean, each event begins with an hour of interactive music and games before a professional children’s performer or band takes over for the second hour.
Presented by Volume One, the series came about in part through a suggestion by 7-year-old Edwin Meyer.
About a year and a half ago, Edwin, whose father is Volume One publisher Nick Meyer, suggested his dad consider a music series for children similar to the popular Sounds Like Summer concert series.
“I kind of told him, you know how you made the Sounds Like Summer Concert Series?’” Edwin said in an interview at the Volume One office, with Nick Meyer sitting by his side.
“I said, we should make a version for kids ... and it’s not just bands that grown-ups like to listen to but fun kids bands and stuff.”
As Nick Meyer recalled, they talked about possible locations and agreed Phoenix Park was the ideal spot.
Edwin acknowledged he wasn’t sure his idea would work, but, based on the first year, the series exceeded his expectations.
“I would say it was super fun,” he said, basing that view on the variety of attractions, including the fact the bands were “super funny.” Another highlight for him was giving a speech to the crowd introducing the series.
Saturday Morning Hullabaloo also provides a big parachute, hula hoops, crafts and a bubble machine, Edwin said.
It should be noted Edwin also likes Sounds Like Summer shows, which also are designed to be family friendly. As he pointed out, those events offer kids an opportunity to dance or make chalk drawings, and balloons as well as ice cream and other food can be found there.
“I also like that it’s right by the river,” he said.