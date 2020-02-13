021420_dr_Dogs_10a

Howard Thompson of Snow Trek Sled Dog Adventures of Mondovi gives a ride to UW-Eau Claire freshman Frank Satnik on Thursday during the university’s Winter Carnival. It was an appropriately frigid day for the activity: the high was 7 degrees, and the low sank to 9 below zero, according to AccuWeather. Today won’t feel tropical either, with the expected high of 14 degrees and low of 8. By contrast, a high of 33 degrees is forecast for Saturday. For more weather information, see Page 8B. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Howard Thompson of Snow Trek Sled Dog Adventures of Mondovi gives a ride to UW-Eau Claire freshman Frank Satnik on Thursday during the university's Winter Carnival. It was an appropriately frigid day for the activity: the high was 7 degrees, and the low sank to 9 below zero, according to AccuWeather. Today won't feel tropical either, with the expected high of 14 degrees and low of 8. By contrast, a high of 33 degrees is forecast for Saturday. For more weather information, see Page 8B. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.