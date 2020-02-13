Howard Thompson of Snow Trek Sled Dog Adventures of Mondovi gives a ride to UW-Eau Claire freshman Frank Satnik on Thursday during the university's Winter Carnival. It was an appropriately frigid day for the activity: the high was 7 degrees, and the low sank to 9 below zero, according to AccuWeather. Today won't feel tropical either, with the expected high of 14 degrees and low of 8. By contrast, a high of 33 degrees is forecast for Saturday. For more weather information, see Page 8B. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.