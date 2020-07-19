CHIPPEWA FALLS — Randy Woodruff started planting his 800 acres of corn in the Chippewa County town of Eagle Point in late April, and the crop is in great shape.
“We might be looking at 230 bushels per acre this year,” Woodruff said. “It’s going to be an above-average year for our yield. It looks like we’ve got a good crop.”
In comparison, 10 years ago, he averaged 165 bushels per acre. He said technology and genetic changes to corn seed allow a growth of more than 2 acres per year.
The old saying that farmers want corn “knee high by the Fourth of July” just doesn’t hold true anymore, Woodruff said.
“It was a good year to get it in right away, and it took off. I bet it’s 9, 10 feet high,” he said. “The corn crop needs an inch (of rain) a week. We’ve had some saving rains. It was getting dry, but the last rain a week ago, we got an inch and a half.”
Corn needs to dry down to about 15% moisture level before it can be cut.
“I hope we’ll be harvesting corn in October this year,” Woodruff said.
Mark Hagedorn, dairy program manager for UW-Extension, is now stationed in Chetek, and he said he is seeing strong crop reports across Barron County.
“Seed was planted in a timely fashion, and we’ve gotten rain when we’ve needed it,” Hagedorn said. “Things are looking really rosy right now. We are doing as well as we can reasonably expect this time of year.”
Soybeans are also growing nicely, and many farmers are already removing their second cut of alfalfa, Hagedorn said. He anticipates many farmers will get a fourth cut of hay this year.
Other lesser crops are doing well, he added.
“We do grow quite a few potatoes and green beans up here, and those look really good, too,” Hagedorn said.
Jerry Clark, Chippewa County UW-Extension agriculture agent, agreed that corn appears to be ahead of schedule across the region.
“We had a more normal planting season,” Clark said. “The last few years, it had been wet. And we had normal temperatures, too. Early planted corn looks really good, entering the tasseling and pollinating season.”
Clark echoed Woodruff’s comments that farmers still need steady rains the rest of the summer to help the crops mature. He anticipates most farmers will be between 150 and 160 bushels of corn per acre, and he isn’t surprised many will top 200 bushels per acre.
“You see a couple spots in fields where they flooded that don’t look quite as good,” Clark said.
Like Hagedorn, Clark said other crops in the county are doing well. Some apple orchards and strawberry fields will have loss from late frost, but overall those crops are looking good, he said.
Chippewa County once again has a hemp test field near HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, but he said that crop appears shorter this year. He added that fewer farmers applied to grow hemp this year.