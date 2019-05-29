CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Cornell city employee who was accused of theft from his office in August 2016 was convicted Wednesday in Chippewa County Court.
Brandon J. Larson, 37, 32081 Highway W, Holcombe, pleaded no contest to one count of disorderly conduct. Seven other counts, ranging from theft of movable property to misconduct in public office, were read in and dismissed. Larson was also accused of falsifying time cards, but that couldn’t be proven, the criminal complaint states.
Judge Steve Cray ordered Larson to pay court costs totaling $579 and $2,750 in restitution and fees.
Larson and John E. Westaby, 57, 20961 Highway 27, Cornell, were charged after the theft was discovered nearly three years ago.
Westaby, the former Cornell city street and utilities supervisor, was convicted last August of misconduct in office for acting inconsistent with his duty — which is a felony — along with two misdemeanor counts of theft. He used city tools for personal use, sold scrap metal and took road materials to build a private road on his property. He was placed on two years of probation.
In February, a restitution order states that Westaby owns $6,243 in restitution and court fees.
According to the criminal complaint:
Westaby took culverts and road materials to build a private road — a quarter mile long — on his recreational land along 270th Street in the town of Estella.
City clerk David DeJongh informed the Chippewa County sheriff’s office about reports of theft, and an investigator went to the property and took pictures of the items stockpiled there.
The culverts are valued at $470, and the road materials are valued at $2,731. A city employee took gravel from a project being completed in city limits and hauled it to Westaby’s property.
Westaby is also accused of taking scrap metal belonging to the city and selling it. He received $2,445 for the scrap in December 2016.
Officers obtained a warrant to search the property, where they found a drill, hose, money from the scrapping sales, money from the sale of city-owned utility poles. The tools and accessories located at his home are valued at $808.
The investigation further showed that Westaby had his personal vehicle sandblasted and had the city pay the $110 bill. He also took city paint to use on his vehicle.