CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cornell man has been charged with his fifth drunken driving offense after a one-vehicle crash in May, where he was driving at more than four times the legal limit.

Craig R. Hilger, 48, 22457 205th St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-5 and resisting or obstructing an officer.

