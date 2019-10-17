CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cornell man died Thursday morning in a freak accident after he had already survived a single-vehicle car crash, said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.
Tylor J. Wojciuch, 25, 27042 225th Ave., was driving southbound on 273rd Street, near 257th Avenue, between Holcombe and Cornell, when his car drifted off the road and struck a utility pole, Kowalczyk said. The crash likely happened at about 6 a.m. Thursday, he said.
Kowalczyk said it appears that Wojciuch survived the single-vehicle crash and got out of the car. However, it appears Wojciuch was traveling at such a high rate of speed, his car snapped the power pole, and it had fallen to the ground. Kowalczyk said it appears Wojciuch touched the live electrical wire and was electrocuted, killing him instantaneously.
Kowalczk said Wojciuch was driving after revocation. It is unclear what speed he was traveling, but Kowalczyk said it had to be quite fast to break the pole.
Wojciuch was recently charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, domestic abuse, hit and run and criminal damage to property.
Kowalczyk said that Wojciuch's father, James Wojciuch, also died in a car crash in April 2017.