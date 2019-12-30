CORNELL — The life of a firefighter is a daring one filled with constant danger and responsibility.
While many may think it is a profession filled with only grizzled veterans, a Cornell High School student is doing his part to keep community members safe.
Jordan Spegal is a 17-year-old senior and member of the Cornell Volunteer Fire Department.
The football-playing teenager has been volunteering for more than a year at the department and passed all of his prerequisite training in October.
He is able to put on the mask and enter head first into the dangerous situations a firefighter experiences, such as fire scenes, car accidents and natural disasters such as tornadoes and storms that endanger lives.
Jordan said being a volunteer firefighter is a responsibility that carries a tremendous weight, but being part of the 30-member volunteer base at the Cornell Fire Department is one he is proud of and looks forward to continuing to be a part of.
“It’s hard work and you have to take it seriously,” Jordan said. “It’s nothing to joke about. I have just always wanted to help others, and I don’t get to do as much outside of school as other kids do, but it is fulfilling and I enjoy doing it.”
Jordan’s father, Chad Spegal, has been a volunteer firefighter at the department for the past 23 years and is proud of his son for getting involved and making the seven townships (Birch Creek, Cleveland, Colburn, Cornell, Eagle Point, Estella and Lake Holcombe) safer every day.
“It’s a good organization and it’s great to see him come on,” Chad said. “I always thought I’d be here for 20 years, but now that he is involved I see myself being involved for a lot longer so I can watch over him. We have a lot of father-and-son combinations here, so it’s great to see a strong family aspect develop here.”
Some of Jordan’s duties as a member of the department include directing traffic at car accidents and at fire scenes, backing up other firefighters on the main firehose while extinguishing flames and other supportive roles.
But his duties are expanding now that he has completed his full training. More hands-on roles in fire scenes are in his immediate future, further entrenching him in the reality of what it means to protect a community from danger.
So far in 2019, Jordan has been on scene for 34 incidents; the average volunteer firefighter in the department sees action anywhere from 100 to 110 times a year.
Chad Spegal said Jordan’s commitment follows him in all aspects of his everyday life, including to school, where he is allowed to have his pager and is allowed to leave class to travel to an emergency.
“The thing a lot people don’t realize about volunteer fire departments is everyone works a full-time job,” Chad Spegal said. “Some people are off during the day and work nights, and some people work during the day, but at the end of the day we need to have enough people in here at any given time to get the trucks out.
“The department supports younger people volunteering and the schools support it, too,” he said. “We just need to fill the seats in the trucks to handle situations effectively.”
Jordan Spegal is one of eight high school students who have entered the Cornell Volunteer Fire Department over the years, including Tim Boulding, a fellow 17-year-old at Cornell High School.
Spegal said the commitment to keeping people safe is a big one, and he is looking forward to being the light in the darkness in the community and keeping people safe in Cornell and its surrounding communities.
“It’s a very interesting thing to do and it’s something we need,” Jordan said. “A lot of people depend on us to keep the community safe and I don’t take it lightly.”