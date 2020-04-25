Peyton Rogers-Schmidt faces a difficult decision this spring. He’ll likely have to pick his college sight unseen.
“That’s a scary thing to do,” the Chippewa Falls senior said.
Rogers-Schmidt blossomed into an All-Northwest first team selection on the basketball court this season but ended his stellar campaign unsigned and yet to make a college visit. He had planned to look at the schools he was talking to in these final few months before he graduates.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and colleges across the country were shut down.
There are some options left. Rogers-Schmidt could take a virtual tour, watching videos online of the colleges. For the schools somewhat close to the area, he could at least do a drive through of the empty campus to get a feel for the location.
But nothing replaces a real, full college visit. With time running out, he’ll have to pick between the likes of Northern Michigan, Minnesota Crookston, UW-Parkside and Viterbo less educated about his choices than he’d like to be.
“A lot of people when they pick their school, they just have that feeling, you know?” Rogers-Schmidt said. “That’s the school you want to be at. You don’t get that from a virtual tour.”
Rogers-Schmidt isn’t alone. He is one of many high school athletes in the Chippewa Valley whose recruiting process has been disrupted due to coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions.
For the spring athletes, the disruption is obvious. After the WIAA’s decision to cancel the entire spring season on Tuesday, every current athlete will lose a year of competition and the seniors had their careers ended prematurely.
For those who play college athletics’ revenue sports, football and basketball, the coronavirus is having less direct effects.
Eau Claire Memorial’s Grant Gerber, a defensive lineman on the Old Abes’ football team, has been active in the recruiting scene as of late. He’s received five offers from Division II colleges since March 28 and has the benefit of multiple college visits under his belt.
But just recently he had to resort to the virtual tour route when garnering interest from Minnesota Moorhead.
“That was about a 45-minute pre-recorded video from their head coach,” Gerber said. “That was really helpful, especially during times like this because you can’t really talk to a coach in person. That was kind of an in-person feeling when you got to see him. Then you got to ask him follow-up questions and he’d send out another video.”
College visits and face-to-face discussions aren’t the only experiences athletes are missing out on. For the juniors, the spring and summer provides a serious opportunity for exposure as well. For local basketball players, AAU club ball can be pivotal for picking up college interest.
AAU suspended play on March 12. It will reevaluate that decision on Friday, but starting competition seems unlikely given the current state of the pandemic.
“This is my last year I would have been able to do AAU,” said Durand’s McKenna Hurlburt, who plays club for Wisconsin Playmakers. “Colleges are already starting to kind of look at me, so it would have been nice to showcase what I have and be able to get out there and have them be able to watch me. I’m really missing that opportunity.”
McDonell boys basketball coach Adam Schilling, who runs Wisconsin City Hoops Select, said his program’s five teams would be well established by now.
“The kids that were juniors this past season, a lot of them would be playing in some pretty big tournaments in front of some college coaches at this point,” Schilling said. “I know the NCAA is trying to pause everything and hope things can get better. I don’t know if they maybe try to extend the season at the end of the summer, but then some kids would be playing fall sports too.”
That stage can be even more valuable for players from smaller divisions. Look through these AAU rosters and it mimics an all-star game featuring the area’s top talent. It’s a proving ground for players who don’t go up against that level of talent during the regular season and is played at a time of year where college coaches have more time to scout.
“Not many college coaches are going to notice you when you play D5,” said Immanuel Lutheran’s Ryan Zimmerman, who plays for Wisconsin City Hoops Select. “Once you play AAU it’s definitely your chance to get noticed.”
The top-notch competition also puts players to the test, helping them improve their game.
“It prepares you to play in college,” Hurlburt said. “You get used to playing with all these new girls, girls you haven’t played with before, and you build new relationships.”
Football players miss out on summer camps with college programs, 7-on-7 tournaments and all-star games.
“People don’t understand how big the one-day camps are, and then the 7-on-7 tournaments are kind of the football version of AAU,” Memorial football coach Mike Sinz said. “Teams want to see players in person and work out for them in person. It will be tough for kids around the whole nation.”
Sinz said he was planning on giving Gerber some advice this week to get noticed: film anything impressive you do during workouts this spring.
“Just so you can get other film out there for coaches to see on your Twitter account,” Sinz said. “Because the only thing they can really see right now is just your junior film.”
Local athletes have a good model in that regard in Eau Claire North football’s Blaze Tody, though he’s just a sophomore and doing the work to prepare for the upcoming season. He’s been tweeting out creative workouts each day during the pandemic, including runs on the beach, sprints up hills and tire lifts.
Video will be needed to get through this unprecedented situation, whether that is workout footage, game film, video conferencing with coaches or virtual tours. But it’s hard to say if that will give the whole picture. Some athletes and coaches may need to make leaps of faith.
“I’ve just got to put a lot of trust in the coach and the people that will be around me there,” Rogers-Schmidt said.