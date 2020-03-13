Like most nursing homes in the Chippewa Valley, the Chippewa Manor is making changes to limit access to its building because of concerns of the spread of coronavirus.
“We’ve gotten some pretty clear guidance from the Department of Health,” said Chippewa Manor administrator Jill Gengler. “We’re restricting access to the building. We’ve been doing that since Monday. Staff members are being screened. Our goal is to keep our residents safe.”
With fewer people coming inside to make visits, staff are helping residents use newer methods to communicate with their loved ones.
“We’re doing some FaceTime, and offering Skype options,” Gengler said.
Deliveries, from food to medicine, are now being dropped off outside, then staff members bring the items into the building, so delivery workers aren’t entering the Manor.
Employees were initially having their temperature taken. They are now required to answer a list of questions, and they are screened for any symptoms.
Gengler said she hopes the public understands the reasons behind the restrictive policies.
“We are caring for the most vulnerable of populations, and doing the best for our community,” Gengler said.
Libraries making changes
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will retain its hours of operation, but programming and use of meeting rooms will be suspended, said library director Pamela Westby.
The changes were announced Friday afternoon.
“We’ll be suspending our programming and outreach and meeting room bookings,” Westby said. “We’re taking precautions. We know we serve a high-risk and vulnerable population, and we want to minimize the (coronavirus) spread.”
Toys are being removed from the youth services area, and the number of computers is being limited to spread out space at each station.
Westby said that 25% of the library’s card holders are age 55 or older, and that 80% of the program participants are 60 or older.
“With 1,200 (daily patrons) coming through our door, there is that possibility,” she said of the illness.
Westby stressed that the library has digital resources, from e-books to DVDs that people can obtain. She added that because they have eliminated fines, people shouldn’t feel rushed to come back in and drop off their return items. The library also has book returns throughout the community they can use if they opt not to enter the building.
“Libraries across the state are doing the same,” she said.
Chippewa Falls Public Library director Joe Niese said he hasn’t made any changes at this time. That could change if there is a confirmed coronavirus case in the area.
“We’re continuing our regular hours, regular programming,” Niese said. “For the time being, it’s business as usual. We are cleaning and taking precautions.”
They are doing their best to make sure books are wiped and common areas are washed.
“The number of things that come in and out of the library every day, we can’t sanitize everything,” Niese said.
Niese said he’s seen “a few less people” through the library the past few days, but said it’s too early to say if that is a trend.
Hospitals limit visitors
Mayo Clinic Health System and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls are adding precautionary restrictions for visitors.
The hospitals stated: “In most cases, patients will be allowed one visitor, the person who is most important to the care of that patient, during their appointment or hospital stay.”
There will be a limit of one visitor per adult patient, two adult caregivers per pediatric patient (those caregivers must remain in the room) and all visitors should be free of illness, symptoms and known exposure to viruses.
All visitors must be 18 or older, and therapy dogs or personal pets are not allowed.
Hospital entrances will be restricted to the main entrance and emergency entrance, the hospitals stated.
Additional COVID-19 information is available at the hospitals’ websites, www.stjoeschipfalls.org and www.sacredhearteauclaire.org.
Fewer movies coming
Micon Cinemas general manager Dan Olson said the two Eau Claire theaters are open this weekend.
“We’re doing everything we can. It could change tomorrow, but today, we’ll let people decide,” Olson said. “It almost changes by the hour. We’ll follow any state or industry recommendations.”
Attendance was down slightly last weekend, but Olson noted there wasn’t a big blockbuster that opened, and that attendance fluctuates wildly based on what is being shown.
“Last weekend was slower, but it was 60 degrees out,” Olson said.
While the theater is open, they might quickly run out of new movies to show. In recent weeks, movies ranging from “Mulan” to “A Quiet Place II” to “Fast & Furious 9” have all been delayed from their spring release dates.
“We don’t expect new movies until April,” Olson said.
The Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls has been closed for remodeling, as they are adding the larger reclining seating. Olson said that some of the equipment hasn’t been shipped there yet, so that theater isn’t likely to open until early May.
Church mass changes
Catholics in the region also are being excused of their obligation to attend Sunday Mass due to the pandemic, though services will still be held so people in good health can go worship, according to the Diocese of La Crosse.
“If the people of God are fearful about the possibility of contracting the virus, or have a particular health concern, we do not want them to be put at risk,” Bishop William Patrick Callahan said while issuing the decree. “I’m asking that everyone pray for those effected, for the caregivers and a successful outcome.”
Relaxing the obligation to go to Mass was done considering many parishioners are in vulnerable categories and others are worried about the spread of the disease, the decree stated.
The announcement comes in the middle of Lent, a sacred 40-day observance for Christians that starts Ash Wednesday and ends Easter Sunday.