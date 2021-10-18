EAU CLAIRE — Data involving Eau Claire students’ social and emotional health that was presented to the school board earlier this month was based on incorrect student survey results from the state Department of Public Instruction, Eau Claire school district officials said Monday.
The correct data — gleaned from a student survey created by the Wisconsin DPI — indicates that Eau Claire students are happier and feel more accepted and supported at school, compared to the first set of data the school board reviewed in September.
The school district initially received incorrect survey results from the DPI, Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson said.
The surveys were conducted this spring and are done yearly in the district. About 2,100 families, 900 staff members and 3,200 students in 5th through 12th grades responded, said director of assessment Michelle Radtke in September.
The student-specific survey asked students questions about how they felt about their schools, their teachers, their peers, themselves and their emotional state. It’s aimed at measuring how students feel about discipline, cultural competence and academic and social-emotional support, Radtke said in September.
In September, school district officials presented data suggesting that a majority of students who responded to the survey said they didn’t feel socially accepted.
Specifically, 76% of student respondents said they didn’t feel socially accepted, 79% said they didn’t feel like they were a part of the school; and 80% said they disagreed or strongly disagreed that they were happy to be at the school.
But after that September school board meeting, Johnson said, principals started to notice discrepancies in the survey results.
“We had some internal discussions about school-level data. Things didn’t match up,” Johnson said. “Michelle (Radtke) reached out to the DPI. We’re still determining what actually happened, but we had received incorrect data.”
“After reviewing the raw data from the DPI (initially), we did an analysis for accuracy and found out that it wasn’t accurate,” Radtke added on Monday.
In the true results of the survey, Johnson said, nearly 70% of students said they did feel socially accepted, 79% said they felt like they were a part of the school, and 80% said they were happy to be at their school.
Other statements that the survey asked students to respond to — “My teachers make me feel good about myself” and “Boys and girls are treated equally well,” for example — also yielded more favorable results than the school district initially believed. (The survey presented those statements and asked students if they agreed, strongly agreed, disagreed, strongly disagreed or didn’t know.)
However, Black and Pacific Islander students were more likely to disagree or strongly disagree with statements on the survey in general, Radtke said.
It’s the first year the school district has used the DPI’s student survey, but the district has used a very similar student survey annually for the past seven years, Radtke said.
In other school district news:
- The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, which raises money for school district grants, school wish lists, scholarships and other projects, raised more than $3.6 million in 2020 and more than $4.3 million in 2021 so far, said ECPSF executive director Sarah French. The foundation presents a report to the school board annually.
- The board voted 5-2 to approve two slight modifications to the district’s employee handbook. One of the changes involves snow days. In the 2021-22 school year, students will have traditional snow days without virtual learning if a school closure day happens when there are additional instructional minutes left in the school calendar. If there are not additional instructional minutes left, students will have a virtual learning day using district devices they take home with them, said Kay Marks, executive director of human resources. That means elementary students will likely still have a minimum of four traditional snow days, and high school and middle school students will probably have a minimum of three, Marks noted.
- The school board met in person Monday evening, with community members required to attend either via videoconference or by phone call.