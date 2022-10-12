EAU CLAIRE — Wholesale chain Costco is planning to build one of its warehouse stores on Eau Claire's east side, just off the North Crossing.
Plans filed with the city show a 160,500-square-foot store and an affiliated gas station on land along Black Avenue, just south of an existing Kwik Trip convenience store.
The wholesale goods company is planning to have construction of the Eau Claire store completed in either fall 2023 or spring 2024, stated a proposal submitted to the city.
The city's Plan Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote Monday night on the rezoning and general development plan for the property. The City Council will then hold a public hearing on Oct. 24 before casting the deciding vote on Oct. 25.
The 27-acre parcel for the store was annexed last month from the town of Seymour into Eau Claire city limits. There's a tall cell tower currently located on the site and it will remain there, according to the plans.
In addition to the store and gas station, the plans show two additional lots created on the land for future commercial development next to the Costco.
Thomas Walker, president of Altoona-based Clear Water Brands Inc., currently owns the land, but it is under contract with Costco Wholesale Corp., according to the proposal.
Costco has 10 existing warehouse stores in Wisconsin, but none in the northwest part of the state. The closest Costco to Eau Claire is currently the Woodbury, Minn. location, which is about 70 miles away.
A typical Costco store employs 150 to 200 employees — a mix of full- and part-time positions, the proposal stated.
The Price Company, which merged in October 1993 with Seattle-based Costco, pioneered the warehouse club concept in 1976. Costco is now the third-largest global retailer and the largest operator of membership clubs, according to the company's proposal.
A competitor to Costco is Sam's Club, which also has customers pay for an annual membership to buy goods there at wholesale prices. The Eau Claire location of Sam's Club is at 4001 Gateway Drive, about 5½ miles south of the planned Costco store.