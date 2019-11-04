MENOMONIE — Discussion on regulations of storage units within Menomonie was held at Monday’s meeting of the city council.
An ordinance amendment making changes to size, location and number of units allowed in mini-storage facilities was brought before the council.
The amendment would allow indoor climate controlled storage up to 350 units in one building. The indoor storage facility must have just one primary access point and each unit must not exceed 200 square feet.
The amendment was based upon a recommendation from the planning commission.
An outdoor storage facility must not consist of more than 200 hundred units and each unit may not exceed 400 square feet. The outdoor regulations in the amendment are the same as the currently adopted ordinance for all storage facilities with regard to size and number of units.
“I didn’t realize the problem that it would create locally to our current storage facility owners and I think on that matter alone we’re boxing them in,” council member Mary Solberg said.
A public hearing on the matter will be held at the council’s next meeting Nov. 18.
“I see this really as no advantage to the community and it appears that what we have now will work for at least part of what they want to do at the Thunderbird (Mall),” council member Lee Schwebs said.
Brian Kiefer, owner of Secure Storage in Menomonie, said changing the ordinance would allow an unfair competitive advantage to large storage company chains that buy up empty retail stores’ spaces to place storage units inside.
“Please do not be over eager trying to improve the mall area at the expense of the main street area,” Kieffer said in a letter to the council.
Preliminary budget presented
The city’s preliminary budget was presented to the council at a special meeting prior to the regular meeting. A public hearing on the 2020 operating budget will be held during the next council meeting.
A copy of the proposed budget can be picked up at the city clerk’s office on the third floor of the Dunn County Government Center, 800 Wilson Avenue.
Police agreement
A new labor agreement was reached between the city and the Menomonie Professional Police Association.
Changes in the contract deal with compensatory time along with a wage increase.
The department gave up compensatory time in the form of a compensatory bank for increased wages, Atkinson added.
The wage increase will make the department competitive with others in the Chippewa Valley and throughout western Wisconsin, Police Chief Eric Atkinson said. This would allow the department to target good officers from other departments and offer them competitive wages.
“With the expanded wage grid that takes place — not just the wages but the years that it takes to get to it — allows us to have the flexibility to have lateral entries so we can try to target other officers that we might have interest in,” Atkinson said.