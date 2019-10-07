While hearing the case that changing back to Eau Claire’s old on-street winter parking rules would help improve plowing, City Council members also worry about people facing fines when there’s no snow on the ground.
City leaders discussed the impact that changing the alternate-side parking law could have on those unaware of the ordinance and its consequences, which range from a warning to a $30 fine to getting your car hauled away.
“If I’m thinking from the perspective of a person parking on the street, the last thing I’d want is to be towed,” Councilwoman Emily Anderson said.
The council is scheduled to vote at its 4 p.m. meeting today on reverting back to winter parking rules that would be in effect daily from midnight to 7 a.m. from Nov. 1 until May 1. The city’s current winter parking rules only kick in when there’s a significant snowfall.
Changing back to the old law is backed by city plow drivers, police officers and firefighters, citing problems attributed to the current policy.
“We’re not able to keep our streets widened for the safe use of the public,” community services director Jeff Pippenger said.
Using pictures taken during February when a record 53.7 inches of snow fell on Eau Claire that month, Pippenger showed streets narrowed by cars parked on both sides and snowbanks that vehicles couldn’t get through. While last winter’s heavy snowfall exacerbated the problems, Pippenger said the issues have been there since the current policy was put in place in fall 2015.
Currently, the city must send notice by 6 p.m. on the evening before it will begin imposing alternate-side parking, using social media, TV stations, radio and newspapers to spread word that residents will need to mind where their cars are parked.
For the following 72 hours, the odd-even parking rules are be in effect from midnight to 5 p.m., keeping one side of streets free of cars parked along the curb so plows could clear more snow.
Between sending notice and the parking rules going into effect, Pippenger said police didn’t have time to issue warnings for cars parked on the wrong side of streets.
“With the new ordinance we had to go to citations and towing right away,” he said.
Even with efforts last year to improve its communication with the public when alternate-side parking was going into effect, people still said they didn’t get those messages, Pippenger said.
As a result, police issued 2,678 tickets and towed 373 vehicles in February alone, he said.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann noted that last winter wasn’t the city’s high point for tickets issued for violating winter parking rules. A graph provided to the council showed more tickets were issued in winter 2014-15 than last winter.
“One thing that jumps out at me was we were handing out a lot of tickets before the change,” he said.
Pippenger noted that those tickets were issued over an entire six-month period under the old policy versus a set of three-day stints using the current winter parking law. He added that issuing parking tickets or warnings also depends on police department staffing of community service officers.
“We just don’t have enough CSOs to do that all the time,” he said.
Werthmann said the city switched its winter parking rules in fall 2015 because residents complained they were being unnecessarily fined.
“When there was no snow on the ground, people thought it was unfair they were being ticketed,” he said.
Should the city change back to its old policy today, Werthmann suggested that police could tend toward warnings when there’s no snow, but issue fines while the city is dealing with winter storms.