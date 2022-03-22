EAU CLAIRE — Public costs for Eau Claire’s new downtown transit transfer center are rising by millions as the city agrees to take on a greater share of the project’s work.
The initial $1.25 million local share for the structure currently under construction is growing to about $9.55 million following a 11-0 vote Tuesday by the City Council.
Councilwoman Kate Beaton described it as a “tough decision” to commit the large amount to continue the project as it was envisioned. But she said other options presented to the council posed more negative consequences.
“It seems like the only choice for me,” she said.
The project has long been planned as a private-public partnership to make a new hub for the city’s bus system, create parking and add affordable housing downtown.
As originally planned, federal grants and city money would pay for the ground floor bus station, one layer of parking atop that and some other building infrastructure. But then a private developer would make a second deck of parking and then top the structure with three stories of apartments for “workforce housing.”
But securing a private developer has been a challenge for the city and it’s only gotten worse as construction prices skyrocketed during the past two years.
“Cost really is what it is,” said Aaron White, the city’s economic development manager. He referred to overall higher labor and materials costs, as well as how much of the project the private parties believed they would be able to afford.
More public work
To keep with the city’s vision to include housing, Tuesday’s vote will have the public sector pay for more of the construction.
“It looks exactly the same, it’s just who’s paying for what,” Interim City Manager David Solberg said.
The second parking level will be paid through public dollars, as will stairwells and elevator serving that ramp. The public sector will also pay to build shafts for elevators and stairwells that a developer will then complete to serve the apartments atop the structure.
And the transfer slab — the concrete roof of the parking levels used to support the three-story wood-frame apartment building planned to stand above them — also becomes the public sector’s responsibility instead of a developer.
Funded by a combination of city and federal funds, the public portion of the transit center had been estimated at $8.9 million. But the option approved by the council has that growing to $17.2 million in construction costs with the additional work being shouldered.
Solberg did present the council with two other options, but both likely would’ve lost the city a $5 million federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery it is using to help pay for the project. Both of the alternatives had cheaper overall price tags, but would’ve jeopardized the affordable housing part of the project that helped the city win that TIGER grant in 2018. Without that grant, the city’s cost for the project would go higher than the option chosen by the council, based on financial figures presented by Solberg.
“Obviously the housing part was very important, and we need to make sure that’s still a possibility,” Councilman Jeremy Gragert said before casting his vote.
Finding the money
The TIGER grant as well as some other federal transportation money the city has will pay for nearly half of the transfer center’s costs plus buy a few new buses.
For the city’s roughly $9.55 million end of the project, a few sources of funding are available.
The city has so far committed $1.25 million of its own funds under the project’s original budget.
Finance Director Jay Winzenz noted that a downtown tax increment financing district — specific areas where taxes on new development pay for public projects there — could provide $2.8 million.
But that still leaves $5.5 million for the city to come up with. Borrowing is a typical route to pay costs like these, but Winzenz said that may not be the only potential source.
“Having to borrow and pay with tax levy dollars isn’t a foregone conclusion,” he said.
A potential source to help cover that gap that he and some council members mentioned is the $13.5 million the city is receiving in COVID-19 recovery funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Time crunch remains
The council’s decision will allow work to resume at the construction site, which had been idle for the past two weeks in anticipation of a vote on how to proceed.
Committing to having housing in the project also keeps the city talking to the latest private developer to consider building those apartments.
Impact Seven, a Rice Lake-based nonprofit that specializes in developing and managing affordable housing, has been meeting with the city since late last year.
However, to secure housing priced below market rates so its affordable, the developer is asking for the city to contribute about $5 million, according to Winzenz.
It is less than the $10 million that a previous developer, Iowa-based Merge Urban Development, had asked before walking away from the project in fall, Solberg said.
However, Merge’s planned housing would’ve been priced to be more affordable to lower-income residents. Impact Seven’s proposal is aimed at those making 80% of county median income.
A proposal for the council to consider with Impact Seven may come forward in the next few weeks, Solberg said.
While those talks are happening, construction will go on at site on South Farwell Street so the ground floor bus transfer center can be open by a September deadline included in the TIGER grant.
Other business
• Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the council opted not to extend the ability to hold public meetings virtually due to local COVID-19 activity sinking low. Starting today, all city boards, commissions, committees and the City Council meetings will have all their members and the general public attending in person.