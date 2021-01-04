EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City Council wants a face-to-face meeting with the trio of finalists in its city manager search, which might come in the form of a meet-and-greet next week in frigid temperatures.
On Monday evening, the council discussed how it could mingle with the three candidates in a way that still abides by precautions the city government has taken since March to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“I would love to meet in person, but I am pretty much only comfortable if it winds up being outside,” Councilwoman Emily Anderson said.
Others echoed that sentiment based on COVID-19 not spreading easily outdoors, compared to indoor gatherings of people.
“More people would feel safe outside,” Councilman Jeremy Gragert said. “I’d probably be up for doing something outside.”
He suggested that Haymarket Plaza could be a location where council members could have informal conversations with hopefuls for the city’s top staff position.
Next week the finalists for the city manger job — current Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf, Mequon City Administrator Will Jones and Maquoketa, Iowa, City Manager Gerald Smith — will be interviewed by the council, Eau Claire city employees and a panel of community members.
Much of that will be done using online videoconferencing, but the council also wants to speak to the candidates in an informal icebreaker-style meeting.
“It would nice to see them in person,” Councilwoman Emily Berge said.
Council members noted personal precautions they’ve been taking to avoid COVID as well as measures the city has done to prevent the virus from spreading among employees, elected officials and the public. Since March the city has been conducting its government meetings virtually with only a couple people in a meeting room at City Hall while other people participate via online videoconferences using their smartphones and computers.
Councilwoman Kate Beaton said she’s already gotten COVID-19 and recovered from it, but said that it would be a bad example for the city to hold an indoor gathering to meet with the manager candidates.
“This will be a very high-profile meeting that a lot of people will be keeping an eye on,” she said. “I’d really urge us to have an outdoor option.”
But others worried that mid-January temperatures that typically stay below freezing could pose a challenge for comfortably conversing if they’re preoccupied with cold fingers and toes.
“I think having it outside would be too cold,” Councilman John Lor said.
Fellow Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle said that the dress code for an outdoor meet-and-greet would be warm coats and winter gear — not the usual business attire for interviewing managerial job applicants.
She also noted that all three finalists should be able to handle standing outside for a little while in winter.
“All of our applicants are Midwest-hearty, so being outside should just be fine,” she said.
Though several spoke in favor of adding an outdoor icebreaker session to the candidate interviews, the council did not take an official vote on it during Monday evenings work session. Council President Terry Weld and others leading the recruitment effort are firming up itineraries for manager finalists when they will be interviewed and tour City Hall on Jan. 14 and 15.
During Monday’s work session, there was no discussion of having candidates speak to the general public in a live setting, but Eau Claire residents may get the chance to see how they answer interview questions.
Berge and Emmanuelle spoke in favor of posting videos of the three finalists on the city’s website for the public to watch prior to the new manager being chosen.
“My initial thought is to put it online for people to see,” Berge said.
The council is tentatively planning to meet on Jan. 19 to deliberate on interviews from the three finalists and other materials they’ll consider when making their selection for Eau Claire’s next city manager.
Dale Peters, a longtime city employee who served as manager for the almost five years, retired in October. Since then, David Solberg, head of the city’s Engineering Division, has served as interim city manager.