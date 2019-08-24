The Eau Claire City Council is scheduled to decide this week on eliminating restrictive rules governing Sky Park Industrial Center and replacing them with a general plan for the business park.
Established in 1982 on Eau Claire’s southwest side and still only about half full, city officials said the set of restrictive covenants applied to Sky Park as a reason why some businesses chose to build elsewhere in Eau Claire.
Aaron White, the city’s economic development manager, said Sky Park is the only Eau Claire business park governed by covenants instead of a general development plan.
Sky Park’s 21 pages of restrictive covenants specify what kinds of businesses can locate there and standards for the exterior appearance of buildings. Those standards include attractive building facades and plenty of green space to maintain a park-like atmosphere to the area.
The restrictive covenants also include the requirement that new tenants bring their building plans to current Sky Park owners before going through the city’s regular approval process for new construction.
That additional step for approval will be eliminated, but the city will retain most of the building standards in the proposed five-page general development plan that is poised to take the place of the covenants, according to White.
Last week the city’s Plan Commission unanimously recommended the plan for Sky Park as a replacement for the covenants.
The City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday night for feedback on that new plan before voting on it Tuesday, followed by a decision on abolishing the old covenants.
Sky Park’s current tenants include Phillips-Medisize, Park Ridge Distributing, Great Lakes Higher Education and Five Star Plastics. There are still 15 lots still available out of the 33 in Sky Park, according to a map from the city’s Economic Development Division.
Other Business
Also during this week’s meetings:
• The council will consider an annexation request to bring 15 acres along the south bank of Otter Creek into Eau Claire city limits. Currently part of the town of Washington, the vacant land is adjacent to Eau Claire’s southeast side near Robbins Elementary School.