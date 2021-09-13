EAU CLAIRE — A small group of City Council members could be named to oversee the second search for a new city manager, but a final vote on who to hire for the top job would still be done by all 11 of Eau Claire’s elected officials.
Today the council is scheduled to vote on whether to create an ad hoc committee to work on the recruitment process for the next city manager.
“If we reduce the number of people who participate, it might make it a more efficient search process,” council President Terry Weld said during Monday night’s work session on the manager search.
As proposed, the temporary committee would assist Human Resources Director Victoria Seltun and a consultant being hired to find candidates. Council members chosen for the committee would give input on the search process, review applicants and give its recommendations to the whole council on final candidates. The whole City Council would retain authority to determine finalists, conduct interviews with them, select the next manager and approve a contract.
The council opted not to form an ad hoc committee in the city manager search conducted last year. that search ultimately ended in February with the top choice for the position deciding to take a job elsewhere. Following that result, the council decided to pause on its search and then start over from the start again.
David Solberg, who usually leads the city’s Engineering Department, has been serving as interim city manager since Dale Peters retired in October.
Councilwoman Emily Berge suggested the idea of an ad hoc committee, stating it would be easier than having all 11 council members involved in every stage of the recruitment again.
“I am anxious to get a city manager in place, and I think this will be a more efficient way,” she said.
Though there are places for four names in the proposed resolution for an ad hoc committee, that number could be changed during today’s 4 p.m. council meeting.
Deputy City Attorney Douglas Hoffer did caution the council about pushing that number higher and risk a quorum of the council attending its meetings.
“The smaller you keep it the less likely we are to run afoul of the open meetings law,” he said.
During Monday night’s work session on the city manager search, the council also heard more details about the consultant likely to get the contract to find candidates.
Executive search firm Polihire of Washington, D.C. came out ahead in the council’s selection process and a vote to approve its $38,000 contract is on today’s agenda.
The company will develop recruitment materials, search for potential candidates, write biweekly status reports to the city, assess candidate credentials, present five to 10 candidates for consideration and conduct checks and assessments on three finalists.
There are also virtual meetings the consultant will do, but Seltun said Polihire doesn’t plan on traveling to Eau Claire.
“They indicated they do not typically attend the in-person candidate interviews,” she said.
Seltun did note that means the contract does not include travel expenses for the consultant’s staff.