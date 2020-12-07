EAU CLAIRE — Plans guiding the future of public parking and city transit will be up for public discussion tonight before the Eau Claire City Council is scheduled to vote on approving those documents on Tuesday.
Demand for parking downtown and in two adjacent neighborhoods was the focus of a new study the city commissioned from nationwide consulting firm WGI Inc.
Along with assessing the amount of public parking needed in Eau Claire, the study was also ordered to specifically help the city decide how to replace parking provided by an aging downtown parking ramp along South Farwell Street that will be demolished in coming years.
Possible growth and expansion of public bus service in the next five years is the focus of the city’s new Transit Development Plan. The document analyzes current routes, ridership, bus fares and financial figures for Eau Claire Transit and makes numerous recommendations on how to improve service.
Other business
Also during this week’s council meetings:
• Chippewa Valley Technical College’s proposed site plan for the new Transportation Education Center at its West Campus will be subject to a public hearing tonight before a vote on Tuesday.
• The council will vote on extending its ability to continue holding city meetings using Internet-based videoconferencing into early March.