EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City Council on Tuesday is expected to vote on a slightly updated application from the Eau Claire Marathon to operate from Sept. 25-26.
The only change is an adjusted route for the races.
The half and full marathons this fall were originally slated to take runners on the pedestrian High Bridge, which spanned the Chippewa River. But organizers had to change those routes after the bridge was closed in June.
The initial half and full marathon routes would have directed runners, early in the race, to cross the Chippewa River on the old railroad bridge in Phoenix Park, run along Forest Street for several blocks, then cross the river again using High Bridge.
The new route will eliminate use of the High Bridge, said race director Emi Uelmen in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
According to an adjusted race map submitted to the city council, the new route will have runners avoid crossing the river on the old railroad bridge. Instead, it will direct them to continue on the west side of the river, along the pedestrian trail that runs parallel to First Street.
The marathon’s organizers are expecting between 3,000 and 5,000 people to attend the races, according to application materials. The races are slated for between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sept. 26.
The High Bridge was damaged in a June storm. Afterward, a structural engineer found a crack in one of the bridge’s footings and recommended further repair.
The city last month said people who walk, run or bike on the bridge should use the Madison Street bridge to the south as an alternative route.
The City Council will hold a public hearing tonight at 7 p.m. and its regular meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Also on the city council’s agenda:
- The council tonight will hold a public hearing for a proposed rezoning of The Campus View Inn & Suites building, 809 W. Clairemont Ave., before Compass Real Estate turns the building from a 120-room hotel into an 87-unit apartment building. Two multi-tenant commercial buildings are also part of the site plan. The building would be more than 50% studio units, said Jamey Bowe, an architect with River Valley Architects, in a letter to the city. Earlier this month, the city Plan Commission approved the rezoning request. If the city council approves the rezoning request at its Tuesday meeting, the Plan Commission will have to approve a final site plan at a later date.
- The council on Tuesday will discuss authorizing the city’s Community Services Department to apply for a state grant to help fund a solar microgrid for its water treatment plant. The grant would be used for a feasibility study to “better determine if the City should advance into the design phase of the project,” according to meeting materials. The city’s 2021-2025 capital improvement plan includes funding for a solar microgrid for the water treatment plant.
- The council on Tuesday is set to award contracts for work involving the city’s new transfer center, where city buses will pick up and drop off passengers after the new structure is built. High bids for the project, opened last month, all were from local firms: Market & Johnson had a $6.28 million bid for the concrete to create the structure and a $113,262 bid for the cabling system that will serve as barriers in the parking structure; Haas Sons of Thorp offered a $350,000 bid for site and utility work; and Amery-based Monarch Paving Co. had a $15,780 bid for asphalt work. City buses and passengers are expected to start using a temporary transfer center in mid- to late-August while the new transfer center is built.