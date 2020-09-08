EAU CLAIRE — The city is continuing toward its goal of encouraging 10% of the cars on Eau Claire roads to be run on electricity by building one more place to quickly charge vehicle batteries.
The City Council voted 10-0 on Tuesday — Councilwoman Mai Xiong was absent from the meeting — to enter into an agreement with Minnesota-based ZEF Energy to put a vehicle charging station in a downtown public parking lot.
“There are definitely people that are in search of this option in our city and our downtown, in particular,” Councilman Jeremy Gragert said, citing a person who asked him last year about places in Eau Claire to charge a Chevy Bolt.
The council's vote authorizes the city to move forward on putting a charging station and a solar canopy to provide some of the power to it in the lot at the corner of Forest and East Madison streets.
The project is possible through a mix of city funds for renewable energy initiatives, federal grant money and an Xcel Energy program that helps pay for an electrical connection to vehicle charging stations.
To get the $54,000 federal Department of Energy grant that will pay for the Level 3 charging unit itself, the city will need to have significant work completed this fall.
“We needed to act fast to work with the developer to receive the grant,” associate city planner Ned Noel said.
While the city's work for the station needs to be done soon to secure the federal money, Noel said the charging unit may not arrive until around the end of the year.
The city is anticipating spending between $125,000 and $165,000 of its own money for site work, a solar canopy from local company Solar Forma and other associated costs.
The Xcel Energy program is seen as the funding source for up to $20,880 in electrical work to extend a connection from a nearby substation to the charging station location.
Councilwoman Jill Christopherson said the project shows the council's progress toward clean energy goals set in 2018 and documents approved earlier this year that show how Eau Claire will reach that mark.
Clearing the way for the charging station will require removing two apple trees, a pear tree and a few berry bushes that were planted a few years ago around the parking lot.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann, who led the drive for that edible landscaping, said he hopes new fruit plants will be placed elsewhere to offset those that will be cut down.
“Hopefully there is an effort to make the edible landscape whole again,” he said.
Werthmann gave his support to the charging station project, citing its ability to make it easier for people who drive electric cars and foster growth of the vehicles in Eau Claire.
“I think we're going to be seeing a lot more usage of these charging stations,” he said.
When the city's charging station is operational, Noel said, it will charge users a rate akin to the price found at private charging stations.
Currently there are four locations in the Eau Claire area with privately operated charging stations, according to a map found on the Department of Energy's website.
The city's newly approved charging station will be a Level 3 model, which has the ability to recharge vehicle batteries in minutes instead of hours. Level 2 charging stations, which take more time to recharge batteries, have already been purchased and are waiting to be installed in a city parking ramp on North Barstow Street.
Other business
Also during Tuesday's City Council meeting:
• Eau Claire residents will have four places where they can deposit absentee ballots instead of mailing them in advance of the Nov. 3 presidential election. The city will soon place red colored mailboxes outside of City Hall and all three Festival Foods locations in Eau Claire. City Manager Dale Peters said the four locations were picked because they are geographically spread throughout Eau Claire and are under video surveillance. Absentee ballots will begin going out next week to voters that requested them in Eau Claire, according to City Clerk Carrie Riepl.
• The City Council voted 10-0 to consolidate funds for three business loan programs into a single fund, increasing flexibility for how the money is used. Aaron White, Eau Claire's economic development manager, said a microloan program for startup businesses has been growing in popularity in recent years and needs access to more money while revolving loans for established businesses and a building façade loan program have seen far less usage.