Barron County Public Health Director Laura Sauve met with numerous county officials Thursday afternoon to create an interim stay-at-home order that could replace the state’s order, which was thrown out by the state Supreme Court Wednesday night.
“We are looking at what we are going to put in place,” Sauve said. “We still encourage people to use social distancing. This ruling doesn’t mean this virus has gone away. We still are at risk. We want people to use good judgment.”
The Barron County Board will meet Monday. County administrator Jeff French said he will review the interim policy again today before sending it to the board for approval. While French didn’t want to divulge details of the plan, he said it wouldn’t replicate the state’s stay-at-home order.
“I don’t see us going down some strange replacement,” French said.
Sauve noted the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. issued guidelines and recommendations for businesses on how to safely reopen. Businesses that choose to reopen don’t have to follow those suggestions, but Sauve said owners should be asking if they are liable for illnesses.
“We want to be really thoughtful about it,” Sauve said.
Many counties and cities in the state already have stay-at-home rules that are still in effect. Milwaukee, Dane, Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Outagamie, Ozaukee and Winnebago counties, along with cities including Mequon, Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, New Berlin, and Waukesha all have orders in place, even with the Supreme Court’s ruling.
Eau Claire County put a new order in place Thursday. Dunn County followed with similar rules Thursday evening, which include limiting crowd sizes to no more than 10 people, schools remaining closed, and businesses should practice the safest possible policies to protect workers and patrons. The Dunn County policy is slated to expire May 26.
Other counties in the area haven't adopted simillar measures at this time.
“Right now, there is no plan to do that,” said Chippewa County administrator Randy Scholz.
However, Scholz isn’t ready to open the doors to the county courthouse, either. He said they are still placing physical barriers in the building to separate the public and the employees.
Each of the public health departments in a dozen western Wisconsin counties were contacted Thursday. Of those that responded, none had any sort of policy in place in their county that would replace the state's now-void stay-at-home order.
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said she appreciates the cooperation from the community over the past two months.
“In the wake of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling regarding the safer-at-home order, the Chippewa County Department of Public Health is working with state and local officials, as well as other regional partners, to determine the next steps,” Weideman said in a press release. “In the interest of preventing spread of COVID-19, the health department asks that community members voluntarily follow safe social distancing practices.”
Dunn County Public Health Director KT Gallagher offered similar advice Thursday to continue social distancing, saying her office is working to provide guidelines to the community.
Jackson County Public Health Director Ellen Moldenhauer said all state and county agencies are working to understand the impact of the court’s ruling and how to proceed.
“The efforts directed at infection control that we have all been practicing the last two months were done to protect the health of our families, neighbors, and friends,” Moldenhauer said. “The science is sound and has not changed. We know that the virus did not go away, change, or become less communicable because of a state Supreme Court ruling. As we go forward through the next days and weeks, the Health Department will be working with local partners and surrounding local health departments to consider what next steps will be needed to keep our community safe during this continued pandemic.”
For those reasons, Moldenhauer urged people to continue to stay at home if sick, keep a six-foot distance around others, minimize travel to “hot spots” and avoid large gatherings.