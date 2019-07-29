Barron and Rusk counties, hit by severe thunderstorms and potential tornadoes in late July, are still assessing damage caused by felled trees and high winds.
Public sector costs of the storm sit at $5.3 million, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs said Sunday in a preliminary estimate.
Emergency protective measures and removal of storm debris make up that cost.
But some counties haven’t yet reported any costs to the state: “These numbers are expected to fluctuate as cleanup and assessment efforts continue,” the department stated in a news release.
Barron County is still assessing how much the damage will cost, said county emergency services director Mike Judy.
“At this point the damage is extensive to trees and property,” Judy said Monday. “Some residential homes have also seen extensive damages, but it’s not quite as widespread as I would have expected.”
A Wisconsin National Guard team and two 10-man chainsaw teams from the Department of Corrections are working in Barron County to clear debris and cut trees, Judy said. The county is submitting another request for heavy equipment to the state Tuesday.
But cleanup throughout the county may take months or years, Judy said.
“The county roads are clear, and the county had minimal involvement in the two tornadoes we saw on the 19th,” Judy said. “It’s primarily at the township level. I think cleanup will be years in the process. Easily a year, without question.”
As of Monday Rusk County doesn’t have a countywide damage estimate, said county emergency management director Thomas Hall.
Rusk County avoided storms Sunday night, but storms uprooted trees and caused power outages in storms on July 19 and 20.
The town of Rusk, just east of Chetek, filed an emergency declaration and is working on damage estimates, Hall said.
“A lot of those folks down there had damage to their personal property,” Hall said. “But all the roads are open, power has been restored to most every resident, permanent residents for sure, so we’re on track.”
Barron County was under a severe thunderstorm warning and tornado watch Sunday night, but meteorologists are working to find out if tornadoes touched down in western Wisconsin that day, said Joe Calderone, NWS senior forecaster.
NWS survey teams were in Barron and Polk counties Monday, meeting with county officials and investigating the damage, Calderone said.
A tornado damaged an outdoor garage in Barron County Sunday night, Judy said.
According to the news release, at 6:53 p.m. Sunday a tornado was reported in the 1700 block of 8½ Avenue in Barron.
“When we got out there we found parts of the building about ½ mile away,” Judy said.
No deaths or injuries were reported Sunday night, Judy said.
Power returning
Most Barron Electric Cooperative customers in the Barron County area have power, said Jennifer Beaudette, the cooperative’s director of member services.
Customers in the village of Haugen area lost power Monday morning due to storms, but power was expected to be restored the same day, Beaudette said.
About 73 customers in the Loon Lake area experienced an outage as of Monday afternoon, according to the group’s outage map.
About 25 to 30 people in that area likely saw severe storm damage, requiring an electrician to fix equipment before power can be restored, Beaudette said Monday.
If electricity meters are torn off buildings or poles during storms, power can’t be restored until the meter is repaired, according to a social media post from Barron Electric Cooperative.
About 65 linemen and 20 office staffers responded to Barron Electric customers after the first round of storms, Beaudette said.
“We were out as quick as we could get to areas, because of the trees on the lines,” she said. “Having (a) tree-cutting crew going ahead of the linemen really helped speed things up.”
Xcel Energy did not report any Chippewa Valley-area outages as of Monday afternoon, according to its outage map.
Second round of storms
Tornadoes touched down in Polk, Barron, Trempealeau and Jackson counties in an earlier round of storms July 19-20, the NWS told the Leader-Telegram.
Those thunderstorms felled trees and knocked power out across western Wisconsin, including in Barron, Polk, Trempealeau and Chippewa counties.
Storms produced at least 16 tornadoes across the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.
Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency July 21; Polk and Clark counties declared states of emergency after the storms.