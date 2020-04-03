CHIPPEWA FALLS — Country Fest 2020 is being moved to August.
The three-day music festival, which was slated for June 25-25 in rural Cadott, will be moved to Aug. 13-15, the festival announced Friday morning.
“The good news is that we have been able to retain all three of our 2020 headliners (Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and Kane Brown) for the August 2020 dates,” the press release states. “We are finalizing the rest of the lineup, and will have more information in the coming weeks.”
State and local health authorities told Chippewa Valley Music Festival officials that their original planned dates were “on the cusp of being at risk, due to COVID-19 concerns,” the press release states.
So, with “a heavy heart,” they decided to move to August to make sure everyone is safe and healthy.
“We know many of you were looking forward to our annual June festival dates having already made your travel arrangements and plans with friends,” the press release states. “However, this is an unprecedented situation that we do not take lightly.”
It would have been easier to simply postpone the 34th annual festival entirely, officials said.
“But we know how big of an economic impact Country Fest has on local businesses, partners, vendors, artists, and the Chippewa Valley community with all the employees we hire.”
Brown last played at Country Fest in 2018, while Rhett played the festival in 2017 and Bentley was a headliner in 2016.
It is unclear at this time if there will be a Wednesday “kick-off party” with the revised lineup and new dates. The kick-off party has been open only to people who purchased three-day tickets, since the event switched from four days to three, dropping a Sunday lineup.
