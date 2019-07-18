For several denim- and sunglasses-clad Country Jam fans strolling into the Crescent Avenue festival grounds Thursday, famed country singer-songwriter Toby Keith was the leading draw for the weekend.
Though she was also anticipating country-rock artist Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band, Emma Robus of Pittsville said Keith’s Thursday performance was at the top of her list during her second visit to Country Jam. Mary Robus, also of Pittsville, and Elizabeth Altmann of Green Bay agreed.
Country Jam’s 30th anniversary festival began Thursday and will run through Saturday at the festival grounds, 3443 Crescent Ave., in the town of Union outside of Eau Claire.
For festival-goer Tracey Hintz, returning to Country Jam for the seventh time and settling in for Keith’s show brings back happy memories.
“I saw him years ago, when he played in the afternoon (instead of evening),” Hintz remembered. Keith also played Country Jam in 1994, 1997 and 1999, according to the festival’s website.
Keith also topped the most-anticipated performances for Mickey Pint of Iowa City and Joy Pint of Waterloo, Iowa, though Chris Pint, also of Waterloo, said he was most looking forward to a Thursday show from country group Sawyer Brown.
However, Keith fans were prepared to brave the weather to see the show: A heat advisory was projected for the Eau Claire area Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Chances for thunderstorms are projected throughout the weekend, and today’s heat index could reach 100 degrees, according to the NWS.
For some Country Jam attendees, the key to beating heat and humidity is accepting the inevitable.
“We’re toughing it out,” Emma Robus said.
“She’s prepared to come every morning right away,” Altmann said, shaking her head.
For others, plenty of water — and bringing the right gear — is the smartest way to stay comfortable.
“We’re staying hydrated,” Hintz said.
“We brought water, ponchos … we’re prepared,” Chris Pint said.
Resigning herself to the likelihood of rain is key, said Tiffany Thompson of Chippewa Falls, working at the festival promoting Leinenkugel’s Brewing Co.
“People bring mud boots and umbrellas every year,” Thompson said. “The whole (grounds) get muddy. It’s part of the festival at this point.”
After Thursday night’s performance from Keith, rounding out the festival lineup are two headliners: Singer-songwriter Jake Owen will take the stage tonight and Grammy Award winner Keith Urban is set to close the festival Saturday night.
Barron resident and “The Voice” runner-up Chris Kroeze played a show Wednesday night for the festival’s 30th anniversary party, and is also slated to play the main stage at 3 p.m. today.
Also slated for Thursday was a flyover, gun salute and program honoring local veterans and first responders.