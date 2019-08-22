Menards can continue mining sand on land at its sprawling rural Eau Claire corporate headquarters following a decision earlier this week by local officials.
The Eau Claire County Board voted 23-3 Tuesday to rezone 74.25 acres of Menards’ property in the town of Union so mining is now allowed.
The company had been mining sand and gravel on the land for several years without necessary permits and approvals, county officials learned through an investigation, and it has been working since spring to come into compliance with state and local requirements.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisor Mark Beckfield voiced support for allowing the mine.
“One of the things we need to start thinking about in Eau Claire County is growth of industry,” Beckfield said. “Sending a negative message to industry is not a good idea at any time, and I do feel that if they’re truly trying to get in compliance and do everything right, I think we should move forward.”
Menards uses sand and gravel extracted from its property in the company’s concrete plant, located next to the mine site.
Eau Claire County senior planner Matt Michels said Menards’ mining reclamation plan is currently being reviewed. He also said the state Department of Natural Resources has indicated the company has applied for and should eventually obtain all required permits to use the land.
Supervisor Joe Knight also expressed support for the rezoning. Knight, a member of the county’s Planning and Development Committee, said it is not a year-round mine and involves relatively small amounts of sand from its own property.
Menards could still make concrete by hauling in sand from other sites, but that is harder on roads and can negatively impact air quality. Knight said Menards has “kind of a checkered environmental history, but from an environmental standpoint, I think they’re actually doing this right.”
There will be two monitoring wells installed on the edge of the mine property.
Menards is paying the county twice the normal $8,500 fee for filing a mine reclamation plan — a late penalty charged to operations that seek approval after beginning operations.
“The double fee is the small hammer that (planning and development) wields in this case,” Michaels said.
Supervisor Nancy Coffey said she did not support the rezoning and expressed disappointment that Menards had mined the area for many years without a permit.
“I want to publicly say that I think Menards better be careful to do this correctly and not hit our groundwater and have the wells in place and follow protocol,” she said. “... I don’t think we’re slapping their hands hard enough.”
Coffey made a motion to delay the passage of the resolution for six months, but that was defeated by a 22-4 vote.
Supervisor Jim Dunning said the penalty for shutting Menards down for six months would have a substantial financial impact.
“We can’t get vindictive on something like this,” he said. “... Holding a grudge against them is not (something) at this point we should be doing.”
The Union Town Board last month voted 4-0 in favor of the rezoning. The county’s Planning and Development Committee held a public hearing July 23 to discuss the rezoning application and favored it in a 4-1 vote.