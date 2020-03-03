The Eau Claire County Board voted to increase the salaries of the county clerk, county treasurer and register of deeds during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
The ordinance will increase the three positions’ salaries by 6% in 2021, from $73,620 to $78,037 per year, and increase the salaries 3% annually for the next three years, ending with salaries of $85,273 in 2024. Those numbers are based on salaries of the positions in five similarly sized counties.
Those three positions are filled every four years by partisan elections, including in an election this April.
The board voted 24-2 to approve the raises. Supervisor Judy Gatlin supported the measure, calling it fair compensation for quality employees.
“The positions are a specialty trade, and the employee in the position is also required to work the front line and interact with county clients and daily operations as needed,” Gatlin said.
Supervisor Stella Pagonis expressed support for the resolution so the county can have comparable salaries and attract quality candidates.
“We want people who run for these positions to know what they’re doing,” Pagonis said. “It’s very important that people want to take on these jobs. These are hard jobs … I think that we need to have compensation that will match the responsibilities of the positions.”
Supervisor Pat LaVelle spoke against the resolution. He said the elected officials are performing their jobs well, but he did not like that some county workers at lower salaries receive lower proportional annual raises.
“Nothing against the elected officials, but I can’t in good conscience vote for this,” LaVelle said.
Other business
The board received information about a resolution “directing the county administrator to take significant action steps with the Department of Human Services to ensure budget compliance in the year 2020.” No vote was taken, as it was the first reading of the resolution.
Supervisor Gerald Wilkie proposed the resolution, which would give county administrator Kathryn Schauf the authority to “take significant action steps with the Department of Human Services to make sure there is compliance with the 2020 adopted budget.”
Those action steps can include placing vacant positions in DHS on hold; delaying the hiring for new positions; and determining if the DHS fiscal department should be combined with the county finance department.
Schauf would also need approval from the DHS Board, Finance and Budget Committee and County Board to use an administrative tool “to fulfill the expectation of a Department of Human Services net-zero deficit in the the year 2020.”
At Tuesday’s county board meeting, Chair Nick Smiar encouraged the DHS board and three committees considering the proposal — Administration, Human Resources and Finance and Budget — to expediently vote on the resolution so the County Board could address the resolution at its March 17 meeting.
The board also approved a proposal to create a chapter in the county Code of Ordinances related to broadband network projects. A broadband network project means wireline or wireless communication facilities that bring broadband access to county residents, such as installing fiber optic cable in rural areas. The proposal is intended to streamline future broadband development projects easier by reviewing applications in a timely manner.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for March 17.