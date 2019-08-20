The Eau Claire County board of supervisors at its meeting Tuesday approved a change of venue for the Veteran’s Tribute Trail and Park and received information about past and future budgets.
After more than 20 minutes of discussion, the board voted 22-5 to authorize moving the veteran’s tribute from Eau Claire to Altoona.
The board also received information about the 2018 budget audit from Brock Geyen of CliftonLarsonAllen.
Geyen said decreasing cash flows are a concern because it doesn’t allow for timely payments and could result in more short-term borrowing. Low cash flows can also negatively impact the county’s bond ratings, thus increasing interest rates on borrowed money.
“The rate at which the general fund is flowing is not sustainable,” Geyen said.
Eau Claire County finance director Norb Kirk gave a second quarter financial report, saying the county is in decent shape and that overall year to date reports were slightly better than 2018.
Areas of concern include high costs for contracted services like alternate care and adult protective services, Kirk said.
In a preview of the 2020 budget, Eau Claire County administrator Kathryn Schauf said there is a $1.5 million gap between what the county asked for and current revenues.
“We’ve got some work to do, and you will see the results of that at your next meeting,” Schauf said.
The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.